With the Amazon Ring Doorbell Update, you can unsubscribe from all video requests

After a wave of bad press regarding police partnerships, hacking and other privacy violations, Amazon’s Ring doorbell has issued an update.

On Friday, the smart device’s mobile app rolled out a new control center that gives users more power over their privacy and security settings. You can now add and remove shared users to an account, restrict third-party access, view two-factor authentication settings, and (perhaps most importantly) unsubscribe from all police video request notifications.

Motherboard and Gizmodo’s reporting came to light in 2019, the size of Amazon’s Neighbor Portal program is much larger than initially thought – and the various law enforcement links have raised alarming ethical questions.

In the new update, users can see an “Active Law Enforcement Map” that explains which local settings are part of the Neighbor Portal network. They can also disable video requests from officials, regardless of whether they have received one in the past. (This feature was available earlier, but an account must have received one request to display the opt-out option.)

That said, Ring suggests that users allow video request notifications, citing specific cases where such evidence helped solve criminal cases. Because of his relationship with the police, Ring has been accused of promoting the false belief that criminal activity is increasing nationally (it is not), and racist stereotypes are getting worse.

According to the official press release from Ring, the control center update will be made available to all Android and iOS users within ‘the coming days’. Per the same release, this is the first of a large number of security and privacy updates planned for the system.

“We take these matters seriously, which is why this is just the beginning,” says the statement. “Future versions of Control Center will allow users to view and manage even more privacy and security features.”

