Today’s forced home labor mandates have scoured and scattered business goals in a million different directions. Never before has there been so much pressure on information technology teams, both inside and outside the organization, to make things work, open communication and everything as secure as possible. Computer teams carry out tasks of choice, in many cases also working from home, to fight priorities and keep them all together. Simply put, there is no time to respond to new requests. In short, end users are basically for the moment.

Which is likely to accelerate the demand for low-code and non-code solutions, a trend that has been building for years. Low and no-code approaches are especially popular in the startup and disruptive technology sectors, as illustrated by participants in the recent Fintech Belgium Low-Low Code Digital Conference, which advocate for low-income people. or no coding experience can be implemented by applications. they need when they need them. “Non-code is a movement that is growing quite strong,” says Cris Carvalho, CEO of Global Smart Processes. “People with very little IT experience are trying to develop applications and trying to break into the world of applications, bringing their own ideas and programming.”

Mike Williams, the developer-provocateur, also advocates codeless approaches to disruptive startups, which use tools like Makerpad, Shopify and Webflow to quickly build applications and launch them in expanding markets. “No-code allows you to get your idea, using a minimum of your resources, to launch a live product very quickly,” he says. “These products can be dashboards, community-based websites, markets and even some lightweight SaaS tools.” This offers a less expensive alternative to “build an in-house team of designers and developers or outsource it to an agency, which makes it very expensive to bring your idea to a live product. Using any code doesn’t let you jump ahead , and use minimal resources and time. ”

Low-code and code-less approaches are not only for smaller companies, of course, but they also provide new avenues for innovation to larger and more established companies. “Low code now goes a bit deeper into the complexity of enterprise development applications, where companies and corporate organizations can develop more complex applications with a large company,” says Carvalho.

Capgemini has identified lowcodes and codecs as one of the top 20 business technology trends to look at this year. “When the code goes down, business peaks,” says Desiree Fraser, a residence designer, in the report. “You may be blessed with brilliant ideas for killer application services, but they will need to be delivered quickly and with the proper quality. Delivery of classic software based on manual labor, complex programming languages ​​and more mythical months for only men will allow you – Now it’s easier than ever to build applications without much coding effort The secret lies in powerful AI-enabled tools that make full use of API catalogs, pre-built templates and automation .

The main tools that enable low and no-code development include the following:

Many of these tools are now AI-enabled, leveraging “tried-and-tested enterprise-scale API catalogs and web services (both internal and external), open datasets and template galleries,” says Fraser. “Powerful, low-code, code-less platforms are available for DIY,” citizen, “application development, though computer people may be excited about their productivity and ease of use.”

Ultimately, when choosing tools, software attorney Bryce Vernon says to look for solutions that can be assembled as LEGOs. “It’s not a code unless you want LEGO,” he says. “If a tool comes out that says it’s not code but doesn’t want LEGO bricks, I don’t consider it without code. A tool that only gives me the option to change colors, text and move components. It’s all about giving. – me a simple toy car with a paint box and different wheel options and then tell me it’s LEGO – just like LEGO the spirit of non-code is to seize builders it means very in isolation; templates or instructions are resources, not requirements, and you don’t build blocks yourself, without coding. ”

There is even an emerging “culture of creation” that revolves around low and codeless solutions, as observed by both Fraser and Williams, where best practices and collaborative approaches are shared across different broader ecosystems. .