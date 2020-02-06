With Netflix, viewers can turn off automatic playback while surfing – Adweek

According to a Twitter post, Netflix has added an option that can be used to disable the preview of autoplay on its browser page today.

The streaming giant retweeted a detailed thread on the subject at the end of January when a user offered to swap his “whole kingdom” for a way to turn off autoplay when surfing Netflix. Dozens of other Netflix users replied directly to the tweet, which repeated the opinion. and over 2,000 people liked the tweet.

And now Netflix has delivered.

“We heard the feedback loud and clear – and members can now control whether or not they can preview auto-play on Netflix,” Netflix said in the tweet.

In an email to Adweek, Netflix declined to expand these comments in the record. On the Settings page on the Netflix website, there are now options to disable previewing while browsing and to automatically play the next episode of a series.

In a recent letter to shareholders, Netflix announced that there are up to 161 million subscribers worldwide, including more than 100 million outside the United States. However, the company has also recognized increasing competition in the streaming space with the recent launch of Apple TV + and Disney + and the upcoming peacock from NBCUniversal.