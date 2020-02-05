With more snow coming, multiple highways on Wyoming are still closed on Wednesday

(WYDOT)

CASPER, Wyo – Several motorways on Wyoming are closed from 9:20 am on Wednesday, February 5, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

Those closures include:

US 287 between Rawlins and Lander

WY 789 between Rawlins and Lander

WY 220 between Alcova and Muddy Gap

Casper mountain road

US 191 between the southern gate and the state border of Utah

Snow is expected to be returned to parts of the state on Wednesdays and Thursdays, according to a “Hazardous Weather Outlook” Wednesday by the National Weather Service in Riverton.

“Light snow will go northwest this morning as a weather system approaches the state,” the NWS said in Riverton. This snow will be moderate to heavy and will spread to the rest of the west this afternoon. “

“Tonight and at night the snow begins to spread across the north. This afternoon a strong gust of wind will develop between the southwest and western provinces of Sweetwater. Blowing snow and reduced visibility can cause dangerous travel conditions along the I-80. “

Snow can be heavy in the north and west from Thursday to Friday.

“Strong winds will be possible in Sweetwater County Thursday afternoon and Friday,” the NWS adds. “Blowing snow and reduced visibility can cause dangerous travel conditions along the I-80.”

For the Casper area, the NWS asks for 30% snow chances, mainly after Wednesday at 11 p.m., with a chance of 50% snow on Thursday.

They add that snow is probably Thursday evening, with a 50% chance of snow on Friday.

Full road condition information is available at WYDOT.