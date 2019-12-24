With Mason Rudolph out of play, Paxton Lynch is ready if requested

Loading...

It wasn't so long ago that Paxton Lynch It was a first-round pick of the Denver Broncos draft and apparently the quarterback of the team's future.

But four seasons and two teams later, Lynch is still fighting for every last practice time he can get in the NFL.

With Mason Rudolph It was probably for the Steelers regular season finale on Sunday in Baltimore against the Ravens, he won't have to fight too much.

Lynch, who has been with the Steelers since September 17, when they signed him for his practice squad, is likely to be the No. 2 quarterback for the team behind Devlin Hodges in that important final in Baltimore. And since the Steelers (8-7) have made five changes in the game in the quarterback this season due to injuries or inefficiency, it is no exaggeration to consider Lynch a play of being the team's quarterback.

"It's hard. But they brought me here if they needed me. If they need me this week, I will do my best to be prepared to play," Lynch said.

Lynch was elevated to the list of 53 men on October 11 before the Steelers victory 24-17 in Los Angeles against the Chargers when Rudolph came out with a concussion.

He did not play in that game and has been relegated to taking snapshots of the exploration team, simulating the opposite offensive that week.

But, the former Memphis star said he has a fairly firm understanding of the Steelers' offense.

"It's a little harder when you really haven't had repetitions on the offense. But we're all professionals," he said. "I've been preparing as if I were going to play every week, knowing that I would probably be inactive every week. There were some weeks when I didn't know if they were going to get me up or not, so I've been preparing as if I was going to play" .

Lynch has appeared in five games, all with the Broncos, who selected him with the 26th pick in the 2016 draft. He has competed 61.7 percent of his 79 passes in his career for 792 yards with four touchdowns and four interceptions, going 1-3 as holder.

But the Broncos abandoned Lynch in 2018 and released him after signing Case Keenum To be your quarterback. He signed with the Seahawks after that season and had 18 of 37 for 180 yards and a touchdown in the preseason before being released in late August. The Seahawks, who have only two quarterbacks, went with Geno Smith how Russell WilsonIt is the backup instead.

That made it available to the Steelers, who like to take three quarterbacks, and were on the market for another when Ben Roethlisberger He was lost in the season due to an elbow injury.

However, since Rudolph and Hodges had been here during the offseason and training camp, Lynch has also had no real chance to pass on the depth table.

But he has been working hard with the scout team representatives he has achieved.

"It has been good to face this defense," he said. "Our defense has been one of the best in the league, so I take that opportunity to improve. That has been my mentality at all times, I just took the opportunity to improve."

The Steelers need to win Sunday in Baltimore and make the Titans lose in Houston to reach the postseason. Since Hodges began the defeat of Sunday 16-10 before the Jets before being retired in favor of Rudolph, who was later injured, it is not difficult to think that the hopes of the team's playoffs could rest on Lynch's right arm . After all, Hodges has thrown six interceptions in his last two games, which has led to his bench against the Jets.

"I feel good. Whatever they need me to do, I'll be ready to do it," Lynch said. "That's why they brought me here, to help this team win if they call me. I'll be ready for that."

