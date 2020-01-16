With Jamal Murray's ankle against him, what are the Nuggets doing now?

January 15, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone wipes his head against the Charlotte Hornets in the Pepsi Center during the second half. Credit Required: Ron Chenoy-VS TODAY Sport

Jamal Murray is nothing less than a warrior. He is a man who grew up with pushups in the snow to train his mind to eradicate pain, but even that level of extreme training was not enough to prevent his pain receptors from going crazy after rolling his left ankle while shooting against the Charlotte Hornets in Denver.

That is why it was clear that something was wrong when Murray collapsed to the ground just before Charlotte Hornets’ bench.

While Murray crawled to the ground with his teammates who collectively dealt with him, the reality that Murray would probably miss some games finally began.

While the Nuggets managed to escape with a win of 100-86 at home against the Hornets without him, Murray’s injury was still looming large, leading to Nuggets head coach Michael Malone being asked about his status.

“I think the x-rays are negative; I don’t know how long he’ll be out, “Malone said during his press conference after the game after Denver won the Hornets.” He clearly has a problem with ankle injuries. I just looked at it and it’s pretty big, that’s a “It was a bit scary. He rolled it and they are scary because those injuries – apart from being painful – you don’t want Jamal to miss Murray for a long time. Hopefully it’s not as bad as it seems and we can get him back.”

For now, not much is known about Murray’s ankle injury, but here is what is known so far.

Murray rolled his left ankle and immediately reached to the upper part of his ankle, which probably means it is a sprain with a high ankle.

Murray was x-rayed after injuring his left ankle and they came back negative which means no fractures.

There was no point at which Murray, when he was on the field or going to take an X-ray, made his left ankle heavy.

Murray has a history of difficult ankle problems.

This injury has nothing to do with his lower back.

Apart from those five facts, his injury is a mystery, but as he gets more tests in the coming days, a clearer picture begins to take shape.

So now that it’s clear that Murray will miss at least a few games, where are the Nuggets going from here? Well, in the second half against the Hornets, Malone Monte Morris started on the guard instead of Murray, just like last year when Murray missed time.

“He did it sometimes last year and he’s been a man you can trust,” Malone said when asked how comfortable he is starting Monte Morris. “He is a tough guy who is never afraid and with the way he has played lately, I think it helps him even more. We will ask him to be our starter until Jamal returns. “

Well, that’s as clear as possible. Until Murray returns, Morris will be the guardian of the Nuggets starting point, but that means that Denver is a video maker. Where else could they look for players to pick up Murray’s slack?

Denver still has their 15th selection free and ready to be used if they choose to find more surveillance assistance outside of their own selection. Players such as former Nuggets guards Jameer Nelson, Devin Harris and Raymond Felton are currently available to be signed, as well as other names such as Jamal Crawford, Jeremy Lin and others.

But if the Nuggets prefer to keep that 15th selection open, they still have players in their selection that can help pick up the production that was lost without the services of Murray.

“Knowing that you have PJ Dozier, knowing that you have Will Barton and Nikola Jokic is like a point center, so we have many guys who can carry the load while Jamal is away, but I trust Monte 1000%,” Malone explained .

Again, that’s as clear as it gets, but the most interesting part of Malone’s statement above is that he mentioned Dozier as another maker to trust.

Yes, Malone was asked that question immediately after Dozier had a fantastic debut with the Nuggets – he tied his career high with 12 points to also go with four rebounds and two assists – but that does not mean that Malone believes he can trust it that Dozier fills in a few minutes as a point guard of the bank if necessary.

Malone even made it very clear that he felt blessed because Dozier was available against the Hornets, despite his less than ideal time to prepare for the game.

“I thought – when Jamal collapsed – that I am grateful that we have called PJ Dozier,” Malone explained. “PJ – who is without a doubt an NBA player – went outside and has a huge impact on the game.”

This is nothing new from Malone. Even when he returned to the training camp, Malone made it a point to remind everyone who wants to listen that PJ Dozier is definitely worth being a full-time NBA player.

So when he got the chance to praise Dozier after his debut, Malone didn’t hold back.

“I told him back when we had him destroy the G-League; I don’t know what else PJ can do in the G-League, “Malone said. “He goes there and records large numbers every night, has an incredible attitude and great work ethic, so I wasn’t surprised by everything he did tonight – I sincerely believe that. I believe in PJ Dozier and he believes in himself. All he needs is a chance and he got one tonight and took full advantage. “

It seems that Dozier is getting more and more chances to prove himself in the next, however – many Murray games will be out, but regardless of Dozier’s chances of proving himself, one thing is now crystal clear: Dozier will always be ready to his team at any time as he proved against the Hornets.

“I have been prepared for this all my life,” Dozier emphasized again. “I’m excited to get this opportunity, but I hate having to happen under these circumstances. But it will be okay, so like I said, I tried to stay ready for this. “