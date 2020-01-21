(Metro shelter, Facebook)

CASPER, Wyo. – According to the city, Casper’s Metro Animal Shelter currently has separate air conditioning and heating systems.

These systems sometimes make it difficult to keep the temperature safe for animals and can also be uncomfortable for employees.

“It’s really a matter of life security,” said Liz Becher, director of the community development department, during the council meeting on Tuesday, January 21. “It is hot for the employees, but very oppressive for the animals.”

“I think citizens would be horrified if they sometimes knew the conditions of our furry creatures.”

She added that even in winter, the temperature can be relatively cold, and with current systems, employees leave some doors open at night to bring warmth to the area where the animals are.

“We are close to around 89 degrees in the summer and around 60 and 62 degrees in the winter.”

During its meeting on Tuesday, the city council agreed to an agreement with sheet metal specialists from Casper to install an “equivalent cooling unit” in the shelter.

The agreement for the project has a total value of $ 83,765.

The improvements are expected to be completed by June 2020.