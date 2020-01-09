Loading...

2020 has brought us Brexit. And now the release of two of the biggest stars in the royal family.

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, announced on Wednesday that they will step down from their roles as senior members of the British royal family and start working towards financial independence.

The news, which the couple leaked in an Instagram post, surprised both the royal family themselves – they didn’t consult any other royal family about their decision – and the general public, who quickly started to speculate on the future. for the pair.

Whether Meghan can play in an upcoming season of the popular Netflix series “The Crown”, or how Harry could get a job without the correct last name, CNN’s Max Foster has the answers to your questions.

See this post on Instagram

“After several months of internal reflection and discussion, we have chosen to make a transition this year by starting to carve out a new progressive role within this institution. We intend to step back as “senior” members of the royal family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty the Queen. It is with your encouragement, especially in recent years, that we feel ready to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the UK and North America, continuing to honor our duty to the Queen, the Commonwealth and our sponsorships. This geographic balance will allow us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition in which he was born, while providing our family with space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charity. We look forward to sharing all the details of this exciting next step in due course as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty the Queen, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge and all parties involved. Until then, please accept our sincere thanks for your continued support. »- The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA

A post shared by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) January 8, 2020 at 10:33 am PST

Why now?

The decision comes after the couple returned after a six-week family break in Canada and the United Kingdom. But it’s something that has been built up for years since Harry’s childhood; raised under the glare of publicity, the young prince saw his mother, princess Diana, suffer at the hands of the paparazzi.

Harry said earlier that he didn’t think he could meet someone who could handle the pressure, and ultimately Meghan found it unbearable.

The birth of their son Archie last spring gave new impetus to their departure from the spotlight. In fact, Archie’s name hinted at the move – they decided not to give him an official title, probably to grant him a right to a private life.

Will they lose their titles?

Prince Harry and Meghan suggest on their new Sussex Royal website that they can keep their titles, citing historic precedent.

Other members of the royal family – such as the princesses Béatrice and Eugénie – hold titles and also have jobs.

What is their last name?

It is a gray area for members of the royal family, but we can assume that they will take Mountbatten-Windsor, because that is what they gave Archie as a surname.

Should the queen have approved this?

Movements as large as this usually require the approval of Queen Elizabeth II, head of the family and of the state. But the couple did not consult the queen before the decision.

When you consider the royal family to be essentially a business, it seems unprecedented that they would not have spoken to the “boss” – especially since they are effectively demanding new roles and are not retiring.

There would be a deep disappointment in the palace after the announcement; senior family members are injured as a result of the news.

Why wouldn’t Harry and Meghan consult the royal family?

Last year, an ITV documentary about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s royal tour of southern Africa confirmed what many had suspected for some time: a breakdown in the family.

Asked about the media speculation of a distance with his older brother, Prince William, Harry replied that the pair were “on different paths”. Given these tensions, it is not surprising that the couple did not consult the rest of the family.

Do they pay taxes?

The Duke and Duchess have no tax privileges. But, because they have no private income at the moment and live largely on public and family expenses, they have had to pay no tax.

Does the change mean that Meghan will play in “The Crown” herself?

In her very first interview with Prince Harry, Meghan said she intended to stop acting after their marriage, calling the change “a new chapter”. Unfortunately for Crown fans, that means she shouldn’t be using Netflix anytime soon.

Will Meghan start playing again?

Again, unlikely. Meghan made it clear that her priority was the empowerment of women and her charitable work.

Will Harry find a job?

Presumably, this is the only option, if he wants financial independence. But we don’t know what he could do, beyond his charity work.

What does it mean to be financially independent? Weren’t they already?

Under previous funding agreements, Harry and Meghan could not earn any income in any form. Up to now, 5% of the couple’s official expenses have been covered by the Sovereign Grant – an annual lump sum from the British government. But they say they are now abandoning this public funding.

The couple said they would continue to receive money from Harry’s father, Prince Charles, who funds the remaining 95% of the couple’s personal and professional expenses through his private estate, the Duchy of Cornwall. But will Charles continue to finance them at the same level, taking into account the suffering of the family by the surprise announcement? It remains to be seen.

Harry also inherited millions from Princess Diana, but it is probably not enough for the couple to live, given their current lifestyle.

Didn’t they just take a bunch of public money for the renovations?

Yes. They spent about $ 3 million of British taxpayers’ money to renovate Frogmore Cottage, their official residence on Windsor Estate, west London, according to the latest annual financial report from the Royal Household.

The work included removing a chimney, repairing the roof, new staircases, fireplaces and new “floating” wooden floors. Expenses related to fittings, furniture and accessories were financed by the couple.

Where are they going to live now?

The Duke and Duchess have declared on their website that they will continue to use Frogmore Cottage as their official residence so that “their families always have a place to call in the UK”. But this will require the Queen’s permission. His office says all the details “will take time to work”.

What happens to their foundation?

This remains an open question.

Does this mean anything for the line of succession? Does this mean something for baby Archie?

No.

What is the “royal rotation” system?

As part of Sussex’s new “working model”, they have rethought their relationship with the media. This includes no longer participating in the “royal rotation” – a system that gives British media access to official engagements made by the royal family, which they then share with each other.

The couple have had a difficult relationship with the press for a long time, and did set fire to part of the British media and some royal correspondents in a press release, claiming that they had provoked false statements and presented false impressions about their lives.

