With Google Play Store you can now turn off video playback automatically

Loading...

In September, Google announced autoplay video & # 39; s in the Play Store. There is now an option to disable that annoying automatic behavior.

The autoplay video & # 39; s from Google Play are usually in the special feed & # 39; Games & # 39 ;. There seem to be at least two formats, and not all can be operated by the user. In the & # 39; Game spotlight & # 39; Call of Duty: Mobile is currently being presented. The carousel of promotional images is guided by a video that starts playing the moment you scroll down.

Another example could be an endless carousel "Suggested for you" later in the video that is just one app video. It differs somewhat that autoplay does not start immediately and waits a few seconds for loading as indicated by a pulsating play button. Once started, there is a sound indicator in the lower right corner that mutes audio and overlaps standard YouTube controls when tapped.

Here Google notes how & # 39; You can manage the automatic video playback in Settings & # 39; s. Grouped under & # 39; General & # 39 ;, & # 39; video & # 39; s auto play & # 39; has three options and the second is selected by default. Even if autoplay is disabled, the first COD example will continue to play, but it looks more like a GIF than high-resolution video.

Automatically play videos & # 39; s at any time. Data charges may apply

Automatically play videos only via Wi-Fi

Do not play video & # 39; s automatically

The Play Store's ability to disable autoplay video is live with version 17.9.17. Widely rolled out, it appeared for some users for the first time last month as part of an A / B test.

More about Google Play:

FTC: we use revenue-earning auto affiliate links. More.

See 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C3PyII7bvWE [/ embed]