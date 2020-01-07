With Google Assistant you can schedule smart home assignments

Loading...

CES has become a Google Assistant show where new features are announced alongside third-party hardware. Before 2020, Google wants to give you more detailed control over the smart devices in your home with Scheduled Assistant Actions.

Currently you can program with Routines Assistant to do multiple things with one assignment. There are six ‘ready-made’ macros such as ‘Good morning’ and ‘Commuter traffic’, while users can create custom ones that are automatically activated at a set time / day.

These new assignments are more spontaneous and for tasks that are not performed regularly. Smart devices can be switched on / off or start / stop at a time of your choice. Scheduled promotions such as “Hey Google, start the coffee machine at 6 a.m.” will be coming to Assistant later this year. “

In the meantime, the Home app is the most important place to control everything with Google, which simplifies the configuration process by giving you a notification or in-app suggestion to connect compatible third-party devices to Assistant. There are 20 new categories, including AC units, air cleaners, bathtubs, coffee makers and vacuum cleaners.

New devices at CES include: August Smart Locks, Telus Wi-Fi Hub routers, GE Appliances Ultrafresh Front Load Washer, MOEN shower, D-Link Outdoor Wi-Fi Spotlight camera, VIAROOM Smart, Somfy TaHoma Hub, Tado AC control, Yeelight Staria Bedlamp Pro and MerossSmart’s garage door opener. To emphasize these compatible brands, the Google Store offers a directory.

A particularly cool integration that comes this spring is the use of Assistant to “turn on the Philips Hue HDMI Sync Box, which synchronizes your Philips Hue smart lights with your TV.”

