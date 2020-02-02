With Echo Show you can now scan barcodes for your shopping list

Amazon.com announced fourth quarter sales increased 21% to $ 87.4 billion. Interestingly, it became known that customers talk to Alexa billions of times a week. While Alexa’s capabilities have not yet reached billions, they are now one feature closer. In addition to being able to remind more than 11,500 Exxon and mobile stations for medication and order refills, order pizza, pay utility bills, and buy fuel, the intelligent assistant can also scan. Now when you need to add a new item to your shopping list, you can scan the item’s barcode by holding it in front of Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 8. This new feature was announced in the Alexa Monthly News Summary for January.

Alina Bradford / Digital Trends

To start, all you have to do is say, “Alexa, scan this into my shopping list.” Then hold the barcode on the box on the screen. Alexa may have trouble recognizing some private label products, but that’s not a problem. You can still add the product to your list using voice commands.

When is the best time to use scanner capability? You will probably find it most useful when trying to add an article that is very specific and difficult to describe. This is also a good choice if Alexa is having trouble and doesn’t understand your request.

This new feature goes hand in hand with the change that was made to Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market in October 2019. Prime members receive these services at no extra charge, so more than 2,000 U.S. cities and towns are free of charge within two hours of grocery delivery.

This is not the first time that Alexa has recognized products with an Alexa-compatible device camera. With the Show and Tell function introduced in 2019, visually impaired users can hold objects in front of their Echo Show cameras and ask: “Alexa, what do I hold?” As soon as Alexa has identified an object, it is announced verbally. This feature can be useful for identifying medicines, spices, and other items where bottles feel similar, but the contents can vary widely.

Want to learn more about cool Alexa skills? Here is our list of the best Alexa skills.

