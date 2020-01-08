With Casper no longer having bar and grill licenses, Wyoming is demanding that the alcohol laws be relaxed

Loading...

(Dan Cepeda, Oil City)

CASPER, Wyo. – Wyoming communities have limited opportunities under state laws to regulate and allow companies to consume alcohol.

The number of bar and grill licenses that a municipality can issue is limited, for example, by the urban population.

The population of Casper currently allows 14 such bar and grill licenses to be granted. Only one of these licenses was not issued or promised to any business owner.

According to the Wyoming Law, the population formula for bar and grill licenses is as follows:

In cities with less than 500 inhabitants, a maximum of two bar and grill licenses are permitted

For every additional 500 people in a city, up to 9,500 people, an additional license is permitted

In addition, an additional license is permitted for every 3,000 inhabitants of a city

Because of this governmental restriction and other alcohol-related restrictions, Casper City Councilor Charlie Powell, who recently passed the Mayor’s Torch, has asked some parties if they are interested in lobbying for some of the Wyoming legislation Make changes.

Powell not only raised the issue at the city council meeting on Tuesday, January 7, but also asked the board of the Downtown Development Authority on Wednesday whether he would be interested in joining such lobbying efforts.

“We have to bring this coalition together,” he said.

While it might be too late to push the legislature to make changes in 2020, Powell thought it was a good idea to start organizing now to push for changes in 2021.

The DDA manages David Street Station, where events such as music concerts take place. You are able to serve beer at these events by receiving

Casper Malt beverage permits.

According to the Casper rules, a location can access up to 24 such permits per year. The specific issue of malt beverage permits does not directly relate to Powell’s request to relax state regulations, as the city has the authority to increase the maximum number of such permits.

Kevin Hawley, Executive Director of the DDA, said that David Street Station’s ability to obtain 12 additional permits per year would be enough to serve beer at any event that it deems appropriate.

David Street Station is unable to obtain catering permits, for example to serve wine or spirits, because Wyoming law requires a company to have a retail or resort retail license for spirits to provide catering permits to obtain.

Hawley said David Street Station was happy to serve beer with malt beverage permits at that time and was not looking for wine or spirits.

However, Powell noted that other rooms in Casper may be interested in seeing changes to the rules for catering permits, such as The Lyric.

Other Casper companies had to find ways to operate within government restrictions. The Backwards Distilling Company, for example, has a manufacturing license that allows spirits to be made.

However, under state law, manufacturers or wholesalers of alcoholic beverages are not allowed to purchase a retail license for spirits. In addition, the number of liquor retail licenses is limited based on the population of a community.

Backwards can work in their downtown tasting room because the manufacturer’s license grants satellite approval.

The rules for such a satellite license only allow the manufacturer to sell alcohol they make themselves, while a retail license allows a company to serve beer, wine, and spirits.

In addition, the Wyoming Department of Revenue’s Liquor Division is “the exclusive wholesaler and seller of alcoholic beverages in Wyoming”.

“The sole right to sell alcoholic beverages in wholesale is granted, and no

The licensee or committee granted the right to retail, distribute or obtain alcoholic spirits purchases alcoholic spirits from a source other than Division, unless the law expressly provides otherwise.

The distillers have to sell their products to the state liquor department and deliver them to the department warehouse in Cheyenne.

Wholesalers must also sell alcoholic products to the liqueur division, with the exception of malt beverages. The division then sells these products to companies that can purchase the products in Wyoming.

For example, if a liquor store in Sheridan wanted to buy a liquor from a manufacturer also located in Sheridan, the product had to be delivered to the liquor department in Cheyenne and then back to Sheridan.

Powell’s call to form a coalition to support changes to state alcohol laws is in preparation. Therefore, a number of changes that such a coalition would advocate are not specified.