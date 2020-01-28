With Casper getting a low gender equality index in 2019, the city is considering a new LGBTQ committee

(Dan Cepeda, Oil City Act)

CASPER, Wyo. – In the past eight years, the human rights campaign has ranked cities across the country using a Muncipal Equality Index.

In 2019, Casper scored only 11 out of a possible 100 points in the index. The city of Casper says that out of seven communities in Wyoming, only Rock Springs received a lower score than Casper in 2019.

“The Municipal Equality Index (MEI) examines how extensive the local laws, guidelines and services are for LGBTQ persons (lesbians, gays, bisexuals, transsexuals, queers) who live and work there,” says the human rights campaign. “Cities are assessed based on anti-discrimination laws, the community as an employer, community services, law enforcement agencies and the city leadership’s public position on gender equality.”

With Casper receiving the relatively low score, former mayor and current city councilor Charlie Powell suggested that the city consider establishing an LGBTQ advisory committee during a November 2019 working session.

“Powell did not believe that the draft score accurately reflected the city of Casper’s commitment to equality, nor did it emphasize the hospitality of our community,” the city officials wrote in a memo.

Employees turned to the human rights campaign to discuss areas where the city felt they should get a higher score. However, the note states that they have not agreed to change the score.

The city says that “the greatest area for collecting points is in hate crime reporting.”

“However, this is a complex area that requires further investigation and recommendations from the police department,” the memo said.

The memo also says that regardless of the results of the human rights campaign, Casper should take concrete steps to ensure that Casper is seen as a welcoming and just community.

At the direction of the city council, the city’s employees set up an “LGBTQ Steering Committee”. This steering committee supports the possible establishment of an “LGBTQ / Human Rights Advisory Board” that advises current and future councils on issues that are important to the Casper LGBTQ community.

The city adds that an “LGBTQ contact person” has been appointed in the city administrator’s office.

A gender-neutral bathroom will also be part of the renovation of the town hall.

The city council will discuss this issue during its working session on Tuesday, January 28th.

Caspers Scorecard for the Municipal Equality Index 2019 is as follows:

