With black leggings, Eva Longoria practices and looks better than ever

After Eva Longoria became a mother, many criticized that she had not found the sensual figure she became famous when she played in the series “Desperate housewives”; Now the actress looks better than ever.

Longoria, 44, has returned as the sensual Latina thanks to exercise and diet. This was recently demonstrated in her Instagram account, in which she published a video in which she appears with a tight black outfit performing a training routine on a Bosu ball.

In another clip, Eva seems to perform exercises to strengthen her arms; She is happy with her new figure because in recent weeks she has published photos in a bathing suit, alone or accompanied by her son Santiago.

Previous articleGreat! Camila Cabello influences the nets by appearing dressed as Marilyn Monroe. Next article Who understands Shakira?

The variety of video games will never surprise him. He loves drifting OutRun and the contemplative walks of Dear Esther. Submerging himself in other worlds is an incomparable feeling for him: he understood it by playing in Shenmue for the first time.