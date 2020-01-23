With Apple Watch, you can earn discounts and other perks by visiting certain gyms

Training is always nicer when there is a reward (well, in addition to staying fit).

With the new Apple Watch Connected program, Apple Watch wearers can now get discounts on gym memberships, Nike and Apple gift cards, and more.

As reported by Business Insider, the program uses Apple’s GymKit platform, which allows users to connect their watch to fitness equipment.

Apple has four partners at the start, each offering different advantages: Basecamp, Crunch Fitness, Orangetheory and YMCA. The partners undertake to offer an iOS and an Apple Watch app, to implement GymKit on their training equipment if possible, to offer Apple Pay and to start an award program called Earn with Watch.

The rewards are made up as follows:

With Basecamp, users can get the Apple Watch Series 5 GPS back.

Crunch offers discounts on gym membership fees of up to $ 300 over a two-year period.

Orangetheory offers Apple and Nike gift cards.

YMCA will donate to “community initiatives”.

Interestingly, users can earn these rewards even when they are physically active outside of the gym, such as running or walking.

It is worth noting that the size of the program is currently much smaller than it appears. Orangetheory, for example, is only launching two locations in New York City on Thursday, but plans to expand to the other 1,200 gyms in the U.S., while Crunch Fitness will launch in two gyms in Manhattan this week. More will follow.

Apple Watch has recently focused on health and fitness-related features, helping Apple significantly outperform other smartwatch manufacturers in 2018. The Apple Watch Connected initiative makes it a little more difficult to switch from a watch to a competitor, especially if it expands to other gyms.