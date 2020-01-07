With an export volume of $ 270 million to Wyoming, Enzi supports a new trade agreement with Canada and Mexico

Loading...

Wyoming Senator Mike Enzi speaks at a business dinner in Casper.

CASPER, Wyo. – Wyoming exported approximately $ 270 million to Canada and Mexico in 2018.

This comes from data cited in a January 7 press release by Wyoming US Senator Mike Enzi.

Enzi supports a new trade agreement between the three countries.

Article below …

He “joined his colleagues on the Senate Finance Committee today to vote for the US, Mexico and Canada agreement (USMCA) and take the deal one step closer to final approval,” the press release adds. “Enzi said the new agreement would help boost economic growth in Wyoming and across the country by modernizing the quarter-century North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).”

The senator says the new agreement could be a blessing for the Wyoming workers.

“This is a modern trade agreement designed for modern companies,” said Enzi. “Wyoming employees can benefit from this agreement. The state is invested in many markets that export all over North America. For many industries such as agriculture, engineering, and minerals, this agreement would help create and maintain high quality jobs in the state while promoting new innovations and fair trade in all areas. “

The protection of intellectual property rights in biological medicinal products is not part of the agreement, which, according to Enzi’s office, disappointed him.

“Enzi will work to ensure that future trade agreements include strong intellectual property protection that protects American innovation,” the press release concludes.