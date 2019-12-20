With Amazon and Walmart you can save up to $ 1.003 on these 55-inch LG 4K TVs

Loading...

Are you considering using that Christmas bonus properly? Why not buy a brand new 4K TV instead of wasting money by getting family and friends gifts? Just kidding! But it's nice to get something, everything, every now and then, even if it's only during Christmas. If you are looking for a new TV, we recommend that you purchase one from LG. The South Korean technology company releases many TVs every year, probably more than any other manufacturer, which makes for a wide range of selections. For just under $ 400, the UM7300 UHD TV is a solid option. Although this is LG & # 39; s most basic 4K TV model (and it shows), it is still pretty good and will not harm your wallet in particular. Or if you have the money to burn, the C9 OLED TV, the premium TV offer from LG, is a slim entertainment machine that will surely surprise you. Save up to $ 1.00 if you get them on Amazon and Walmart today.

55-inch LG UM7300 UHD TV 4K TV – $ 397, was $ 699

The UM7300 UHD is the most affordable 4K TV from LG, but still shines thanks to the exceptionally clear screen, wide viewing angles and excellent smart TV functions. The design of this TV is simple. It is completely made of plastic with thick black edges around the screen. The standards are simple but sturdy, and the black panel is also unobtrusive. With a thickness of 3.5 inches, this TV may not be well suited for wall mounting, because it protrudes considerably from the wall.

Behind this TV you will find three HDMI ports, two USB ports, a coaxial connection for connecting an antenna and combination component and composite video inputs. There is a LAN port for connecting to your home network via Ethernet, but the TV also has built-in 802.11ac wifi. If you have a soundbar (or are planning to buy one), we have good news: the second HDMI port also supports an audio return channel (sometimes also called HDMI ARC), so you can use a single HDMI connection for all audio.

This TV shows off a wide screen with 3,840 x 2,160 pixels or four times the resolution of Full HD, and is pretty good for most content. The IPS panel has wide viewing angles, so it looks great no matter where you are. And since this TV is illuminated by direct background lighting, you have no problem placing it in a brightly lit room. A few things that we didn't like: the color accuracy was not the best and the contrast was mediocre. If you watch scenes with an extreme contrast between light and dark, you will find that although the lights are quite bright, the darkness is not the deepest. Nevertheless, we were quite happy with the overall image quality. Moreover, this TV supports multiple 4K Active HDR formats such as Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG.

One area where LG does not make concessions is the smart TV experience. LG & # 39; s WebOS is one of our favorite smart TV platforms because it is easy to navigate and offers decent app selection. You have access to every popular streaming service, including Netflix, Hulu and YouTube TV. Moreover, voice control is possible through the integration of both Google Assistant and Alexa. You can also connect your Apple and Android devices to the big screen, since it supports AirPlay 2, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi connections.

The 55-inch LG UM7300 UHD 4K TV is perhaps the simplest 4K TV model from LG, but it comes at a great price that is hard to resist. Buy yours today on Amazon for just $ 397, $ 302 off the regular $ 699 selling price. And if you order through the Amazon Rewards Visa card and get approval, you immediately get an additional $ 60 discount, making the price even further is reduced to $ 337.

55-inch LG C9 OLED 4K TV – $ 1,497, was $ 2,500

The LG C9 OLED TV is remarkably thin. We know that 4K TVs have gradually lost their thickness over time, but it can still surprise. It retains the sleek and understated appearance of its predecessor, the C8, with a tilt that fires sound to the listener. The bezel has disappeared and the screen is surrounded by a dark metal border. Both the standard and the back of the TV have a beautiful brushed metal finish that looks exceptionally luxurious. Attaching the TV to the standard is relatively simple, but you may want to invite some friends to listen to this beauty.

There are two sets of ports on the back of the TV, one facing left and one facing back. All basic connections are present: three USB ports, an RF connector and tuner for an antenna, RCA connections for older hardware and an optical output. The real stars are the four HDMI 2.1 ports, all capable of supporting 4K resolution at up to 120 frames per second and Enhanced Audio Return Channel (eARC), optimized for sound bars and surround sound systems.

The screen of this TV is breathtaking. It is extremely clear, the colors are pitch-perfectly accurate and the image runs extremely smoothly. Under the screen, the Alpha Gen 2 processor and WebOS from LG work efficiently. It seamlessly presents its smart TV interface and can even improve image quality regardless of the source. Fortunately, this TV does not bombard you with a cacophony of advertisements. The WebOS ribbon that recommends content sneaks down and takes up little of the screen space, even when pulled up. There is also a dashboard for managing connected home devices, including Alexa and Google Assistant. Search for content via voice commands online or ask the TV to display the video feed of your security camera on the screen.

The 55-inch LG C9 OLED TV can make you cry with pleasure because of the stunning image quality and an unparalleled viewing experience. It is one of the best TVs you can buy and deserves a great 4.5 out of 5 stars in our review earlier this year. This TV is currently available on Walmart for a whopping $ 1,003 discount. Instead of the usual price of $ 2,500, you get this fantastic 4K smart TV for $ 1,497.

