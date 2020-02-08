With a sexy white bikini, Kimberly Flores sends a message to those who criticize her

ON Kimberly Flores The criticism that she receives every day on her social networks does not seem to bother her Edwin Moon, has been indifferent to how they talk about it while it remains in effect between fans and social networks.

It’s like their latest Instagram PostThe Guatemalan model showed her sculptural body with a white bikini and described the picture with the following sentence: Let them speak badly or you speak , “

The sensual publication aroused the envy of some people and the admiration of others as it was greeted by more than 62,000 followers who rated the picture with a red heart and approximately 800 comments, in which it received compliments and a large number of congratulations for becoming a motivation to fulfill your dreams.

But the one who didn’t want to be left behind was her husband, Edwin Luna, who also responded to the picture with a romantic comment: ” How beautiful my wife, I love you, my life, I love you, you know, and it starts with every day that you make me happier , ”