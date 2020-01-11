With a full ship, the Knights co-captain steers the winning course

Loading...

Alec Regula spent most of the summer recovering from a knee injury.

Then the team he grew up for – the Detroit Red Wings – exchanged his rights for the Chicago Blackhawks.

And a few weeks ago he was one of the last cuts in the junior roster in the United States, a team that, as it turned out, could really have used its specific skills.

But that doesn’t matter to the knights.

He is – and has always been – the rock of the team.

With two new players in and Canadian heroes Connor McMichael and Liam Foudy back, it was Regula’s third-phase power-play marker that made the difference in a 5-2 win after the Barrie deadline before 9,036 Friday in Budweiser Gardens.

“I think he’s our most valuable player,” said fellow defender Ryan Merkley, who scored twice in the fifth consecutive win in London. “He scores big goals. He is so reliable and does the job. It is unbelievable.

“He is great.”

Regula’s goal from his familiar bumper spot was his career-high 12th and ninth that he scored with the man-advantage this season. There was some fear that the knights had not added enough firepower during the wheeling and deal sessions – and five targets on 52 shots did not really dispel those thoughts. But if you take three long ones out of the back every so often, you don’t have to worry.

“Praising someone like Merkley means a lot,” said the London co-captain. “He has done so well this year and we have become pretty good friends. He is one of the best passers-by in the competition and that is what makes our strength so good.”

The London Knights presented Team Canada members plaques in recognition of their gold medal at the World Junior Tournament prior to their match against the Barrie Colts in London, Ont. on Friday, January 10, 2020.

The knights have not lost since their 7-2 beatdown against Kitchener December 28. That was the same day that Canada was caught 6-0 by Russia.

The gold junior medal winners in the world have made a stunning turnaround and now that everyone has returned, Regula and Co. expect. to go to the top of a still Western Conference.

“We may not have added Akil Thomas or Ryan Suzuki, but it is fairly open,” Regula said. “Last year, Saginaw added (Owen) Tippett and (Ryan) McLeod. Guelph added Nick Suzuki and those guys. In that sense, the deadline was different this year.

“That’s why we thought we had a good deadline in the additions we made (about Markers Phillips and Jason Willms this week). We thought we already had our big weapons. Those are exactly the pieces that we needed.

“We feel comfortable.”

They will take a closer look at the Spirit on Saturday for the first time. The knights think that the back can keep Saginaw at bay.

“You get Markus and he has an impact on every service,” Regula said. “He gives us the lefty that we needed. This D-corps is better, if not quite the same, to someone else. We have a lot of experience, but even our young boys play well.

“We are really strong and we are delighted that this is our team we are trying to win with.”

WELCOME BACK: The knights honored their six golden world medal winners – McMichael, Foudy, Dale and Mark Hunter, equipment manager Chris Maton and security liaison officer Bob Martin. McMichael had five goals, including a crucial one of his shin that set the comeback against the Russians in the final, and Foudy was selected as one of Canada’s top three players in the tournament.

They were big difference makers. That also applied to the leadership of the Hunters in achieving the main attackers Alexis Lafreniere and Barrett Hayton after the injury on the ice after the tournament. If those two notable points did not play in the gold medal game, Canada would not beat the Russians.

The believers in London also had the opportunity to greet Josh Nelson four years in advance, traded to Barrie on Thursday in the Willms deal. The 20-year-old was a great teammate and active in the community. He also scored a number of major goals for London over the years and was an expert penalty killer.

WILLMS TO WIN: Willms is originally from Kitchener and made himself loved by the knights by declaring that he now really hates the Rangers team.

“I know the rivalry between London and Kitchener well,” said the 20-year-old. “We had season tickets directly behind the bench of the visiting team in row D. My uncle has those seats and after I was traded to London, I sent him a message saying that I hope we meet in the play- offs and that you know which way to go. “

Willms was Barrie’s captain and his dream was to lead the Colts to the glory of the Memorial Cup in his final year. They started well early and defeated London during the opening weekend of the season, but it became clear that they could not hang out with teams like Ottawa and Peterborough in the Eastern Conference. So it was difficult when the club chose to sell him and his experienced teammates.

“Winning was very important to me,” Willms said. “The first time you get the call that you have traded for the first time, you think I now have a chance to win a champion team. The organization was great for me right up to management and coaches. I am really grateful that they did this exchange for have completed me. It is quite special. I am happy to come in (to London) and add that 200-foot defensive player. I can also attack offensive. I want to help with my skills to contribute to a special group. “

And what does he think about facing his old team of three and a half years in his first knight’s game?

“If it gets weird, it might as well be completely weird,” he said laughing.

AROUND THE RINK: Foudy had a spectacular goal of the empty net and two points. McMichael assisted with Merkley’s first goal. . . Nelson had an assist against his former team. “I went to lunch with him five minutes before trading,” Merkley said. “It is sad to see him go.” . . Knights D Gerard Keane served the final of his suspension of five games because he went to an official. He is eligible to return to Saginaw on Saturday. . . London’s d-man Kirill Steklov has to deal with a small cracked bone in his foot. He will be sitting outside again this week and is also doubtful for next weekend. . . Dale Hunter moved up the lines early, but started Willms with Foudy and McMichael. The fourth line of Sahil Panwar, Sean McGurn and Stuart Rolofs had a strong opening period. “Those three boys played well for us,” said assistant coach Rick Steadman. “When everyone was gone, they proved that they could play. They got it deep, hit some bodies, got a number of scoring opportunities. The biggest thing was that they were not stuck in the D zone. ” . . After all their transactions had left them too short, Barrie started the game with 10 attackers and only five defenders. . . Barrie coach Warren Rychel tried to challenge Merkley’s second goal for interference by the goalkeeper. The appeal was rejected after video assessment. . . London rookie keeper Brett Brochu made his sixth consecutive start. “He goes into that net and fights,” Steadman said. “He really came to rest (the position) for us.” Backup Dylan Myskiw took a puck beside his head on the couch in the third period. He suffered a small cut.

