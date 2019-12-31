Loading...

Many things are happening with Nice Price or Volvo Crack Pipe today. We will only have to see if its price means that it has also "got it".

Here is a sobering fact: BMW offers twenty-two different body styles here in the United States today, and none of them are vans. If you want a long roof and the improved utility offered by an expanded cargo area in a new Bimmer, you will have to opt for one of the multiple crossovers that the company now offers instead of the revered Touring models of the 3 and 5 series.

Or, you can buy an older model like 325XiT 2003 yesterday. There were, of course, precautions when choosing that path as well. The car was apparently in good shape overall, but it carried a load of miles and some problems, especially a recalcitrant five-speed synchronizer. All the negative aspects seemed to be greater than the positive ones, and the initial price of $ 4,900, which saw the car fall by 72 percent loss of Crack Pipe.

Hello, it's New Year's Eve! Well, be pedantic not for everyone. The Chinese new year is still coming in 26 days after all. Still, for many of us, tonight is the big night. There will be celebrations and alcoholic drinks for some, and many of us will stay awake long after our bedtime. To celebrate a new year and a new decade, let's take a look at a candidate who represents a model that I think we can all agree on, has established itself as something quite timeless.

This 1974 double-door Volvo 140 may be the rarest body style of the long-lasting model, but that makes it even more interesting to find it today. It also comes with a number of desirable features and updates and, like yesterday's Bimmer, with some monitions too.

In the most column, the car's four-cylinder B20 is claimed rebuilt. It oscillates an entry in the aftermarket and what appears to be a 2-barrel downward shot instead of the factory Stromberg CD175 or fuel injection, which this model originally carried. The reconstruction also seems to have included an IPD camera and a hole in the hole to take it up to 2.1 liters. So far so good.

Behind that renovated mill is an M41 manual gearbox that is four-speed with an overdrive activated by a shift knob for the road cruise. IPD has also provided parts for some suspension updates, including stabilizer bars and springs.

The body has an older respray in a medium-metallic blue factory. Modifications here include replacing the interurban front bumper the size of a bus with a smaller blade unit than a previous car. A modest air dam beneath that. In the rear there is a somewhat incongruous wing in the trunk lid, which the seller says is out of a 240 GTP Group A car and is quite rare. I can see why that is.

The interior is a bit more successful. Rocks parts of a rear 240 GT, including seats: front and rear, steering wheel and a group of yellow face indicators. Everything looks tidy and without major problems.

However, that does not mean that the car does not have some problems. The largest seems to be the transmission, which the seller says drops a liter of liquid "every thousand miles." That may be something that the seller is willing to deal with by filling in every few weeks, but I think most owners would want to pull the box and fix the leak. Other problems that should be on the to-do list include a leaking exhaust system and that aftermarket carburetor that apparently doesn't like cold mornings. That seems to have an electric choke, so it would be a good place to start with the flaky start.

You have two sets of tires and alloy wheels with the car. The 15-inch Virgos come with new meats for all seasons, while the 17-inch aftermarket wheels are covered with worn rubber. Additional tires come with the car, so plan to fill the trunk.

There is no mileage given in the ad, and the 240GT odometer is obviously not accurate for this car. Being an old 140 mileage is not that important, right? It comes with a clean title and a somewhat cryptic explanation that the seller has removed the power steering belt, not because of some problem with the system, but because of the "driving preferences." Hey?

Nineteen seventy-four was the last year of the 140 series, which was released in 1966. The following year, the line would be replaced by the updated 240 series that was sold for another, what has it been now, 300 years?

Being a 140, it carries the vertical grill of the model and the tiny corner lamps. It's a refreshing change from the dead-eyed glass bricks and the last 240 wraps. These cars can look even sweeter, as this appreciably similar example demonstrates.

With all that said, does this old Volvo look like a car that could have a lot of life? If so, do you think they are worth $ 5,000 asking to share that life? What do you say? Should we say goodbye with love of 2019 by giving this 1974 Volvo a five thousand thumb? Or are we going to call the old man giving him the old Cheerio Crack Pipe?

