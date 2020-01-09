With -31 feeling temperature this morning, cover all exposed skin and stay standing for details about weekend storms

Loading...

It looks nice through the window, but cover every exposed body part Thursday because it is cold there.

Feeling temperature is the biggest problem, with a real risk of freezing if you are not careful. Environment Canada warns that feeling temperature on Thursday morning is almost an inscrutable -31.

The region’s predominantly sunny skies should start to cloud this morning, heading for a peak of around -11 ° C, which feels like -16.

But the UV index is 1 or low!

Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a wind of around 15 km / h when the temperatures start to rise and will hit 1 ° C by Friday morning.

Friday looks like a 40 percent chance of rain or drizzle late in the morning and in the afternoon. The wind should pick up and the high is expected to hit 6 C.

More rain is likely in the evening when the thermometer slides to 3 C.

Then comes the confusion.

Environment Canada has issued a “special weather statement” for the province which is currently a bit vague to use a lot.

It calls for ice-cold rain and ice grains from Saturday to Sunday, especially Saturday afternoon, “before the Sunday morning comes to an end.”

“Ice … build-up is likely for areas that predominantly have ice rain (but) there remains considerable uncertainty about the location of the ice rain, along with snowfall and accumulation of ice grains.”

In other words, wait for updates.

The good old winter Sunday is expected to return with a forecast high of -9 C Sunday and a low of around -18 C.

Again: cover yourself and the wind is not your friend.

Monday looks like more flurries with a high of -9 C and a low around -12 C.

Then it looks like a few days with light thunderstorms and highs reaching 0 ° C by Wednesday.

ALSO IN THE NEWS

Gilmour Street murder victim was a young rapper from the west and a former football player

Winner grand prize announced for CHEO Dream of a Lifetime Lottery

Tehran crash: Eight of those who perished were Ottawans who returned home