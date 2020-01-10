With 176 dead in Iran on Ukraine International Airlines flight 752, does Trump still understand the consequences?

Loading...

As the news was revealed on Thursday that Ukrainian International Airlines flight 752 had been shot down, possibly accidentally, by an Iranian anti-aircraft missile, debate erupted over those responsible for the disaster. California MP Jackie Speier told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, “This is another example of the collateral damage caused by the actions that were provocatively taken by the President of the United States.”

It was badly worded and the Trumpist social media machine immediately started up a gear. And it is true that Iran must take full responsibility for the 176 lives tragically lost in the condemned robbery. Their forces fired the missile.

That said, Speier’s broader point remains salient and worth considering. If Donald Trump had not ordered the attack on Qassem Soleimani, it is almost certain that the Ukrainian flight would not have been shot down. The troops would have been on a different level of alert. This means that his use of the term “collateral damage” was at first sight correct. This does not absolve the Iranians of an iota of the guilt they must rightly bear. And Donald Trump and his planners could not have foreseen the specific circumstances that led to this tragedy.

But what they could and should have foreseen is the cascading consequences of action as profound as the murder of Iran’s most elite military chief, the country’s second most powerful man. Even casual observers know that Iran is the world’s largest sponsor state of terrorism. Iran even made this point in one of the first appearances of Soleimani’s successor, his longtime former assistant, Esmail Ghanni. He stood before the flags of not only Iran and Iranian Revolutionary Guards, but Hezbollah, Houthis, Hashd al-Shaabi, Hamas, Liwa Fatemiyun and Liwa Zaynabiyun, as well as the military of the country air.

The message was that they had a reach that extended across the greater Middle East. The organizations whose flags were displayed were all Iranian proxies. Their operations covered Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, Iraq, Gaza, Afghanistan and Pakistan.

While Iran’s immediate response to the assassination of Soleimani was measured by Tuesday’s missile attack on an Iraqi base which was preceded by hours with a warning that the attack was coming to minimize the risk of victims, they simultaneously sent a message that their reach and their appetite for revenge was great. Indeed, this was also underlined on Thursday when an American official told Ken Dilanian of NBC that further reprisals were expected, adding: “If I were the ambassador of the United States, I would not start my own car in a foreseeable future. “

When George W. Bush and Barack Obama considered the possibility of killing Soleimani, they resisted precisely because the aftershocks of such an attack could be so large … and so difficult to predict. This is the key. The exact sequence of circumstances that led to the downing of the Ukrainian airliner was impossible to predict. But tensions would rise, troops would be on alert, nerves would transform normal rules of engagement into capillary trigger events, and the lives of civilians and the military would be at risk was well known. Soleimani had gained its status as a potential target. He was a very bad man with many lives in his hands, including hundreds of Americans. But it also deserved to be treated with caution, as it had been by the previous administration, because the consequences of the murder could be so complex and lasting that their net effect was beyond calculation. In a region already ready for war, taking such a risk was even more profound.

The ability to predict the chain of events that could be triggered by the Soleimani attack was further complicated by a multitude of other actions – many of which involved Trump or his administration or which still involved their repercussions across the Middle East. The mind of any planner would be amazed at trying to calculate the odds, the game theory calculations, and the complex shock wave geometry of any of these actions – let alone all of them at the same time.

How would Trump’s withdrawal from the Obama administration’s Iranian nuclear deal be affected by the attack and how would it influence the perception of the attack? Perhaps the Iranians’ promise to increase uranium enrichment almost immediately after such an attack. But what about their underlying intentions? So far, they have been cautious with the other signatories to the agreement. How fragile would this engagement become?

What about the consequences of Trump’s apparent closeness to Iran’s main enemies? He gave the Saudis a pass after brutally murdering Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi. He looked away while the Israelis increased pressure and abuse against the Palestinians. How would these relationships color Iranian mistrust? (The Trump team should also have calculated how the world as a whole would see blatant hypocrisy for not holding the Saudis responsible for Khashoggi, and then say that part of the reason for the murder of Soleimani was the death of an entrepreneur. American in Iraq.)

What will be the consequences in the region when Trump’s actions alienate large groups in Iraq? The Iraqi parliament immediately called on the United States to withdraw its troops from Iraq. If the United States complied with this request, it would create a vacuum. Who would fill it? ISIS? Or, as Strobe Talbott and Maggie Tennis are probably arguing in Slate, Russia?

In a region that has long been prepared for war, a planned or accidental military conflict or a spiral of escalating attacks, responses and perhaps mistakes could produce deep and lasting instability, rising oil prices, unpredictable political changes and opportunism among American rivals and adversaries – as well as divisions within American alliances.

The old planners did this calculation. They said no. They said the risks outweigh the rewards.

But the Trump team is known for its interrupted planning process and its impulsive, unsophisticated internationally and impulsive president. Additionally, of course, while former planners viewed this issue in the context of geopolitics, Trump was concerned only with a potential short-term national advantage, distracting from his impeachment trial.

This is why, of course, he did not see the problem as difficult as his predecessors. For him, each stranger was not relevant. All that mattered to him was his momentary political position. The complex therefore became instantly simple. And then, this week, following the brief hiatus that followed the Iranian missile attack, when his team declared victory and declared the case over, it was their complementary effort to bury the risks looming in the future, an effort to simplify what is incredibly complex. It was their effort to deny responsibility for what those responsible for them know too hard to predict.

But the story will not be so lenient, any more than the families of the victims like those of the families of the passengers of the Ukrainian flight 752. It does not matter to them who accepts responsibility or who shies away. They certainly won’t care about any bump that Trump could have hoped to cast at the polls. All that matters to them is a series of human consequences that stretch from here to the horizon, pain, suffering and loss that will be traceable in one way or another to the events of the last week.

David Rothkopf is guest researcher at Carnegie Endowment, host of “Deep State Radio”, and CEO of The Rothkopf Group, a consulting company providing services in the fields of technology, education and culture to public clients and private from around the world. , including the United Arab Emirates. He is also the author of Running the World: The Inside Story of the National Security Council and the Architects of American Power.

.