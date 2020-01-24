Witcher show boss sweeps during video games while lifting the cover of frightening season 2 monsters - The Sun

GERALT van Rivia fought against all kinds of monsters on Netflix fantasy drama The Witcher.

The silver-haired hunk, played by Henry Cavill, laughs again and again in danger while he sends magic beats every day.

Geralt must face a Striga at the start of season 1Credit: NETFLIX

From the Striga to the Kikimora, the show is based on the rich Polish folklore that inspired the novels of Andrzej Sapkowski.

Now show runner Lauren Hissrich has talked about the creative process behind displaying the creatures on the screen.

Immediately after the battle, she quickly renounced the series of the successful Witcher video games.

“What we are trying not to do is borrow from the video game floor plan, we are not trying to do some side missions, we are trying to stick to the source material,” she emphasized.

Yennefer is followed by a murderer with a monstrous pet

Game of Thrones eat your heart out – The Witcher also contains dragons

“Having said that, in order for the source material to work for us, we must occasionally add new things.”

However, Hissrich works closely with designer and illustrator Tomek Bagiński, who is familiar with Polish myths and legends and worked on the games with CD Projekt Red.

“So what we are trying to do – and this is part of Tomek’s and my pleasure – working with the rest of the writers,” she continued Express Online.

“For example, if we want a new monster, we go to Tomek and say, what are the stories you grew up with?

“Which monsters were you afraid of? How do we begin to expand this world so that it appears suitable for the original source material, even if it is new? “

Doppler can take the form of anyone they meet. The Witcher’s Geralt from Rivia is covered in blood and guts after killing a monster in episode four

Geralt found a Sylvan who was mistaken for a devil

The references to fairy tales are clearly visible in the first eight episodes of the show.

Urcheon (Bart Edwards), for example, is cursed and transformed into a beast until he finds true love, a clear nod to Belle and the beast.

Elsewhere, Renfri (Emma Appleton) is banned from her kingdom and fights to survive with seven warriors by her side – a nod to Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

In other Witcher news, the spin-off film Nightmare of the Wolf was announced earlier this week.

Witcher season 1 is now available to stream on Netflix.