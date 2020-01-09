Wishful Thinking while Neil Lennon's agent meets Filip Benkovic

Loading...

Neil Lennon’s agent was portrayed on social media at night with former Celtic star Filip Benkovic, creating new rumors that Celtic could be back for the defender.

However, that is NOT the case and it was just a Chance meeting where Celtic fan Martin Reilly got a photo with the great Croatian.

Benkovic started in the FA Cup for Leicester last weekend, but the future of the player is still in the air.

When some supporters saw the photo with Martin Reilly, they put two and two more together as wishful thinking.

Good to meet Benko tonight at the Leicester game. pic.twitter.com/ds7tKqS4Zl

– Martin Reilly (@ martinjreilly69) January 9, 2020

A Celtic supporter asked if Martin “brought him home” to which Reilly replied: “Not mate”.

It would be a little odd if Neil Lennon’s agent tried to perform transfer activities for the club.

Celtic announced last night that they had let Scott Sinclair go to Preston for a deal of two and a half years, but so far there have been no revenues.