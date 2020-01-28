CHRIS SUTTON has sailed Brendan a Rodgers after the Irishman missed a final place in the League Cup against Aston Villa on Tuesday-evening.

The match was 1-1 from the first leg and Brendan Rodgers took his Leicester side to Villa as favorites to continue, but it didn’t go according to plan.

With the game at 2-2 total and heading for penalties, Aston Villa scores a very late winner to beat Leicester.

Sutton was quickly looking for the Irishman.

Fantastic scenes and noise in Villa Park !!! Well done Villa air Fair chance that Brendan wished he stayed in Celtic …

– Chris Sutton (@ chris_sutton73) January 28, 2020

Brendan Rodgers left Celtic last year to continue the Leicester job. Supporters know the money needed to take on such a job, but have always persisted, while his pockets would be fuller, his medal would hit the breaks. That is exactly what happened.

So what you did not get with the last Brendan, your bank credit is healthy!