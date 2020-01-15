Wisconsin voters barely budge on impeachment, Trump

CLOSE

(Clockwise from upper left) President Donald Trump, former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Bernie Sanders, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Senator Elizabeth Warren. (Photo: Sentinel Journal files; cable services)

Whether it’s the impeachment, President Donald Trump’s approval notes or the state of the democratic field 2020, Wisconsin voters are barely moving, according to Wednesday’s Marquette University Law School poll.

As Washington heads for a third trial for historic presidential dismissal, voters in Wisconsin remain divided.

Forty-seven percent approved last month’s vote in the House to remove Trump, while 49% disagreed.

And 44% said the U.S. Senate should remove Trump from office, while 49% said the Senate should acquit the president.

Forty percent of people think that Trump did something serious in his dealings with Ukraine, 14% said he did something wrong but not seriously, while 37% said he didn’t had done nothing wrong.

Trump, who attended a rally in Milwaukee on Tuesday, is doing decently in the state, with 48% of voters approving of the way he does his job while 49% disapproving – better than his position in national polls.

It obtains its highest ratings on the economy, with 55% approving its performance.

Democratic primary voters remain loyal to former Vice President Joe Biden, who continues to be their first choice.

Biden had 23% support, US Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont had 19% support, former South Bend Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg had 15% and US Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts had 14% support.

Former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg and businessman Andrew Yang each had 6% support, and US Senator Amy Klobuchar had 4% support.

When asked to rate their second choice, voters supported Warren with 21%, Biden and Sanders each with 18%, Bloomberg with 7% and Buttigieg and Klobuchar of Minnesota with 6%

“This is an incredibly stable competition” in Wisconsin, said survey director Charles Franklin.

But Franklin said he expects to see a lot of changes after the Iowa and New Hampshire results next month.

Sixty percent said they could change their minds about the presidential primary, which will be held in Wisconsin in April.

“The bottom line is that the Democrats are far from being locked up with their candidates,” said Franklin.

Direct confrontations with Trump were all within the poll’s margin of error.

Biden led Trump from 49% to 45% and Sanders led Trump from 47% to 46%.

Trump led Warren from 48% to 45% and the President led Buttigieg from 46% to 44%.

“The end of it all, a real throw that can fluctuate in one way or another,” said Franklin.

The poll looked at public attitudes following the American strike against a senior Iranian leader and Iran’s response to missile fire at an Iraqi base with American personnel.

Sixty-one percent said actions between Iran and the U.S. are likely to avert a major conflict, while 30% said they could lead to a major military conflict.

“The audience at this point appears to be fairly optimistic that there is no further escalation,” said Franklin.

Forty-three percent agreed that it was time for the U.S. to retaliate against Iran, while 51% disagreed with the statement.

When asked how much global warming would hurt people in the United States, 41% said a lot, 21% said moderately, 16% said little, and 19% said “not at all.”

“Just over a third do not see the substantial consequences of global warming, but about two thirds see that moderate damage will be caused,” said Franklin.

Thirty-five percent said the number of legal immigrants should be increased, 41% said the number should stay the same while 20% favored a reduction.

The ballot for 800 registered voters in Wisconsin ran from January 8 to Sunday. The margin of error for the full sample was plus or minus 4.1%. For the Democratic primary sample of 358 voters, the margin of error was plus or minus 6.3%.

Including the skinny, 47% said they were Republicans, 43% said they were Democrats and 9% identified as independent.

