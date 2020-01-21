Wisconsin Tories Again Attempt High Court Complaint

CLOSE

MADISON – The conservatives who sued the state’s electoral lists tried on Tuesday to take their case to the state’s Supreme Court, even though judges told them last week that they would not take it.

With their filing, those who brought the lawsuit effectively asked the judges to change their minds after refusing to do so due to a dead end. To gain ground, they would need at least one of the three judges who opposed taking the case to have a new vision of the case.

This brings renewed attention to Justice Brian Hagedorn, a Conservative who sided with Liberal judges Ann Walsh Bradley and Rebecca Dallet saying that the court should not take the case.

Ultimately, the question is whether more than 200,000 people should be removed from the electoral roll because they have been identified as having probably moved. Both sides consider the case to be important because Wisconsin was so narrowly decided in the 2016 election, with Donald Trump defeating Hillary Clinton by less than 23,000 votes.

The State Election Commission informed voters in October that it believed they had moved. He planned to remove them from roles in 2021 if they did not confirm their addresses or update their registrations by then.

This prompted a trial of three voters represented by the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty.

In December, Ozaukee County Circuit Court judge Paul Malloy ordered the state to remove voters from the lists because he concluded that state law required the state to 30 days after sending the letters. The commission has not removed a list, and Malloy found the commission and three of its six members in contempt last week.

The next day, a Madison Court of Appeal blocked the order to remove people from the roll and, at least for the time being, lifted the contempt.

During that same period, the Supreme Court said it would not immediately take the appeal of Malloy’s original order. Those who brought the lawsuit had asked the high court to take the appeal instead of letting the court of appeal deal with it.

The Supreme Court did not take it due to a rare 3-3 split.

The split was possible because conservative judge Daniel Kelly did not participate in the deliberations on whether to bring the case. He said he was out of the business because he was on the ballot this spring and did not want to create the appearance of a conflict of interest.

Those who launched the lawsuit argued in their latest filing that the Supreme Court should reconsider the case, as the Court of Appeal had initially failed to explain why it had blocked Malloy’s order to remove voters from the lists .

In its decision last week, the court of appeal said it was acting quickly because time was running out and that it would issue a notice later detailing its reasoning.

He did so on Tuesday, just hours after those who started a new lawsuit asked the Supreme Court to get involved in the case.

The appeals judges – Michael Fitzpatrick, JoAnne Kloppenburg and Jennifer Nashold – wrote that they had blocked Malloy’s order so far because the Election Commission showed “a high probability of success on the merits”. They wrote that the commission had made convincing arguments that the law requiring civil servants to remove voters from the lists applies to local clerks, not the state commission.

The appeals court will issue a final decision after both parties file briefs within the next month.

Also on Tuesday, the court of appeal ruled that it would not let a branch of the Service Employees International Union intervene in the case.

Contact Patrick Marley at patrick.marley@jrn.com. Follow him on Twitter at @patrickdmarley.

