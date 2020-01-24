CLOSE

MADISON – Officials learned Thursday that the state should absorb about $ 818 million more by mid-2021 than previously thought, making available funds for some of the initiatives of the Democratic government Tony Evers and a tax cut favored by Republicans.

Much of the extra money will automatically go to the state’s rainy day fund, so lawmakers will have about $ 452 million in unexpected funds available to spend or cut taxes. The state is expected to receive the additional money until June 2021.

The extra money is flowing into the state coffers because the economy has delivered higher tax revenues than officials expected when the state budget was approved last year. The non-partisan Legislative Office released the new numbers in a memo on Thursday.

The extra money comes as legislators finish their legislative session, but are considering last-minute ideas, including a plan to reduce property taxes.

The head of the Republican majority in the Senate, Scott Fitzgerald de Juneau, has focused on this idea in recent months. He has not released a specific plan but could develop one now that legislators know how much money is available.

“Again, Wisconsin’s budget has registered a huge surplus,” said Fitzgerald in a statement. “Once the money has been set aside in the rainy day fund, the Legislative Assembly should give priority to returning this money to Wisconsin families in the form of a property tax reduction. “

Evers, meanwhile, announced this week in his State of the State address that he is convening a special session to deal with the dairy crisis. He has proposed a proposal for $ 8.5 million, and the pink budget projection can facilitate the sale of his plan.

State law states that half of the revenue the state collects in the above forecasts is automatically sent to the rainy day fund, which should only be used during recessions and emergencies. This means that $ 409 million of the $ 818 million will go to the rainy day fund.

Because the state will collect more interest on its savings and have lower costs than previously anticipated, it will have slightly more than that – $ 452 million – available for spending.

Contact Patrick Marley at patrick.marley@jrn.com. Follow him on Twitter at @patrickdmarley.

