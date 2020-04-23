Wisconsin tiny corporations left waiting as businesses accumulate federal support: ‘Are we gonna endure?’

WEST BEND — The federal federal government has approved an additional round of funding to help modest companies make payroll. This time, they’re warning significant companies to back again off.

For the initial time in five yrs, Laughing Mountain Popcorn was on a roll.

“The up coming month it is like, ‘Are we gonna endure,’” claimed co-proprietor Nancy Laufenberg.

Nancy and Mark Laufenberg mentioned COVID-19 strike them hard.

“Kind of like managing a sports activities automobile into a wall,” mentioned Mark.

When they listened to about the Smaller Business Administration’s PPP, they applied for a $10,000 personal loan.

“Just because you implement does not signify you are going to be approved,” Mark stated.

The system was developed to aid small enterprises hold personnel on the payroll through the worst of the pandemic — from e-book retailers to jewellery merchants and dining places to tattoo parlors. But the rapidly-crafted program described a small business as any corporation with fewer than 500 employees.

On Major Avenue in West Bend, the corporations really don’t have 500 employees — most have fewer than 100. Several of them tried using to get PPP loans, but ended up told the dollars was all absent — all $349 billion.

“They said there genuinely wasn’t something they could do,” stated modest organization owner Janet Janik.

It’s not just the $25,000 financial loan rejection that bothered Janik. It’s also that dozens of massive businesses with hundreds of employees exploited loopholes and acquired permitted.

“How does a publicly-traded corporation get hundreds of thousands of bucks when a little business can not even get $25,000,” Janik said.

One company giant in Wisconsin tapped into the Paycheck Protection System (PPP) just before the dollars ran out.

E-mails obtained by the FOX Investigators display that the Marcus Corporation — with more than 10,500 staff members and $820 million in once-a-year income — utilized for PPP financial loans for it hotels and dining places, like The Hilton, Saint Kate and The Pfister in Milwaukee. Marcus Corporation did not answer to requests for remark.

On Thursday, Congress accepted a new round of PPP funding and urged substantial organizations to return loans they’ve by now gained.

Term of a new spherical of PPP funding is excellent information to modest small business entrepreneurs in this article in West Bend. But they say they’ll feel they are having the revenue when they see it.

