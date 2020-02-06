Wisconsin teacher accused in hidden camera housing of Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS – A high school teacher from Wisconsin who led a business club trip to Minnesota was accused of a criminal complaint about placing surveillance cameras hidden in air fresheners and a smoke detector in the bathroom of students’ hotel room to have a student use one of the devices. let them discover when she tried to use one of the air fresheners.

David Kruchten, 37, of Cottage Grove, Wisconsin, was charged with three crime counts on Wednesday for disrupting the privacy of a minor under 18.

Kruchten was indicted last week by a federal grand jury in Wisconsin, but the indictments in Minnesota were the first to carry out the prosecutor’s report on how his alleged settlement worked.

Kruchten is a teacher at Madison East High School and guided students during a trip to Minneapolis in December, where the group was staying at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Minneapolis. The students were all girls between 15 and 17 years old.

The Minnesota judicial archives do not contain a list of a lawyer who could respond on behalf of Kruchten. Joseph’s attorney at the federal indictment, Joseph Bugni, declined to comment on Wednesday, but said he would build a defense around the authorities’ failure to restore images of Kruchten’s devices.

The Minneapolis police were called to the hotel on December 8 during a privacy violation and heard that “suspicious surveillance equipment” was found in three rooms where “multiple teenagers” were staying for a conference. Officers heard that Kruchten had delivered two air fresheners – later determined to contain surveillance cameras – at the reception. Kruchten lied to hotel staff about where the cameras were found, the complaint said.

The automatic air fresheners and a smoke detector were ‘focused on the toilet and the shower room. One of the victims noticed an air freshener on her counter and started pressing a button that she thought would activate the spray. When she pressed it, the device opened to reveal the inner workers of a security camera and other related electronics, “the complaint said.

Kruchten told the researchers that he had removed some thermostats from the walls in the student rooms and had given the thermostats and a smoke detector to a guard, but his description of the guard’s uniform did not match what the hotel staff is wearing, according to the complaint.

The police discovered that the air fresheners had been adapted to contain small cameras and battery packs. The other devices were never found. Officers searched Kruchten ‘mobile and discovered that he had an account with a company that sold electronic equipment and purchased surveillance cameras that were built to look like smoke detectors, air fresheners, and thermostats, according to the complaint.

Kruchten was placed on leave in December after the students found the hidden cameras and the investigation was started. According to his LinkedIn biography, Kruchten has been teaching in the Madison district since 2008, most recently as a business education and marketing instructor. He was listed as the assistant tennis tennis coach on the high school website.

