Dane County circuit judge Jill Karofsky presents herself as a social justice reform lawyer in her campaign for the state’s Supreme Court.

To that end, she described a series of goals in an interview with the University of Wisconsin Pre-Law Society on November 19, 2019, as reported by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. She also lamented the state’s incarceration rate and what she sees as too much spending for the Correctional Department.

“The budget for the Wisconsin Correctional Service is more than the budget for the Department of Education,” she said.

Karofsky will face conservative judge Dan Kelly and professor Ed Fallone of the Faculty of Law at Marquette University during the primary on February 18, 2020. The first two advance to the general election on April 7.

Wisconsin spends more tax on corrections than it does on state universities or technical colleges. However, the state does not have a ministry of education.

So what is Karofsky’s claim rate?

Dig into the numbers

The state of Wisconsin funds education through three channels: the Department of Public Instruction, which is generally responsible for public education from Kindergarten to Grade 12; the University of Wisconsin system and the Wisconsin Technical College system.

None of them is a ministry of education as described by Karofsky.

When asked for a save, Karofsky’s campaign assistant Alanna Conley admitted that the judge had spoken badly.

“Obviously, at the end of a long day, where she oversaw a trial and then participated in several election campaigns, Judge Karofsky meant” higher education, “” said Conley. “She knows that there is no” ministry of education “in Wisconsin, nor” ministry of higher education “, she was simply referring to the state’s contribution to the budget of the UW system.

“This issue has been widely discussed in the public.”

Indeed, he did.

In 2018, we verified a similar statement by the Democratic candidate for governor, Kelda Helen Roys, who said in Governor Scott Walker’s first budget that Wisconsin had spent more on corrections than the system for the first time. UW.

A review of more than 20 years of state budgets revealed that this was correct, but noted that the corrections began to catch up with the UW system before Walker took office. And that the overall budget of the UW, when subsidies and other federal revenues are taken into account, is much more important than the corrections. We assessed the request to be mainly true.

This trend continues under the Tony Evers government.

The state allocated $ 2.44 billion in general revenue to the Ministry of Correctional Services in the 2019-2021 budget, compared to $ 2.24 billion for the UW system. However, the overall budget of the UW – $ 12.6 billion – remains significantly higher than the corrections.

Wisconsin Education Funding

Let’s go back to Karofsky’s original claim: “The budget for the Wisconsin Department of Corrections is more than the budget for the Department of Education.”

States such as Michigan, South Carolina, Oklahoma, and Idaho operate education departments that share functions similar to those of the Wisconsin Department of Education, including overseeing assessments and special education.

By this measure, however, it is far from the mark.

The 2019-2021 state budget includes $ 13.3 billion in general revenue for the department. Most of the ministry’s $ 15.3 billion budget is spent on general education assistance and so-called categorical assistance, such as transportation.

That compares to $ 2.44 billion in general revenue for corrections.

Wisconsin spends more on correctional services than technical colleges. The state has planned nearly $ 1.1 billion in state taxes for the latter for 2019-2021.

Our decision

Karofsky said that “the budget for the Wisconsin Department of Correctional Services is more than the budget for the Department of Education.”

According to an assistant, she intended to say that the state spends more on corrections than the UW system, which is generally true. But she blurred her argument by calling it the Department of Education, an agency that doesn’t exist in Wisconsin under that name.

And the closest agency to a Ministry of Education – the Ministry of Public Instruction – actually places itself well before the Ministry of Correctional Services in terms of funding general revenues.

Our mostly false definition is “the statement contains an element of truth but ignores critical facts that would give a different impression.”

It fits here.