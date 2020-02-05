Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin says acquittal puts Trump “above the law.”

<noscript><iframe class="snow-iframe" src="https://uw-media.jsonline.com/embed/video/4665704002?sitelabel=reimagine&placement=snow-automatedvideoplayer&keywords=trump-impeachment-inquiry%2Cpolitics%2Ctrials%2Cdonald-trump%2Cvoting%2Ccollusion%2Cdefendant%2Cneglect%2Cfear%2Coverall-negative&simpleTarget=custom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&simpleExclusion=custom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&pagetype=story&cst=news%2Fpolitics%2Felections&ssts=news%2Fpolitics%2Felections&series=" name="snow-player/4665704002" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" style="background-image: url(https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/2019/11/22/USAT/cbea8ced-3c54-41f0-a554-32ffba609eeb-10942947-e991-4c6d-8c4c-316a12c5f935_thumbnail.png?width=400&height=225&fit=crop)"></noscript> CLOSE TO

Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., Talk to reporters on their way to the Senate Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, January 21, 2020. (Photo: Associated Press)

WASHINGTON – In what was almost a mere party series, Wisconsin Democrat Tammy Baldwin voted Wednesday to condemn President Donald Trump on two accusation articles and Wisconsin Republican Ron Johnson voted for acquittal.

Trump was acquitted on both charges by the US Senate, with all but one Republican (Utah’s Mitt Romney) opposing his condemnation and removal by voting “not guilty,” and any democrat who supported it by voting “guilty.” Romney voted to condemn Trump for abuse of power but not for obstruction of Congress.

In a speech before the vote, Baldwin said the senate “would put this president above the law” by not condemning him for the two articles.

“I refuse to take part in the cover-up of this president and I refuse to conclude that the abuse of power of the president does not matter – that it is OK and that we just have to get over it,” Baldwin said a few hours earlier in a Senate speech The deposition of Wednesday votes.

Johnson said in a statement after the vote:

“I am glad that this unfortunate chapter in American history is over. The strength of our republic lies in the fact that, more often than not, we settle our political differences at the polls, not on the street or on the battlefield – and not through deposition. “

US Ron Johnson, R-Wis., Voted to acquit President Donald Trump during his trial. (Photo: Amber Arnold / Wisconsin State Journal)

It takes two-thirds of the senate to remove a president. Romney caused the biggest drama before the vote by announcing his support for removal on one article, making him the only Republican in Congress to support deposition or conviction. Romney said that Trump used American help to press Ukraine to investigate his political rival Joe Biden and is therefore “guilty of a terrible abuse of public confidence”.

Johnson did not give a floor speech this week about his deposition, like most of his colleagues. But he has been one of Trump’s most outspoken defenders of Ukraine, often relying on his own personal involvement in issues in Ukraine and in important meetings and discussions regarding the President’s actions.

Johnson has accused Democrats of making a “mountain of a molehill”.

“Accusation must be reserved for the most serious violations where the risk to our democracy cannot wait for the next voter decision. That was not the case here, “he said in his statement after the vote.

In a conference call with Tuesday reporters from Wisconsin, Johnson said that the behavior that Trump is accused of does not lead to the level of accusation, that the fight was bad for the country, that it was a partisan deposition, and that his own vote against it hearing witnesses in the Senate process reflected his opinion that this would have lengthened the process “even further in an election year (that) was not very logical.”

“I have never seen (Trump’s) desire to find out what happened in Ukraine to do anything with the 2020 elections. It was all a retrospect” in 2016, Johnson said, referring to Trump’s suspicions that people in Ukraine played a role in creating a “false story” about him conspiring with Russia.

In her remarks on the floor, Baldwin accused her Republican colleagues of excluding evidence and witnesses “because they didn’t want to be bothered by the truth.”

By failing to call former national security adviser John Bolton as a witness, she also alluded to the role of her colleague Johnson in Wisconsin in events. Baldwin cited published reports on a Bolton book manuscript, saying that Bolton’s report contradicts what Trump Johnson had said in a conversation last summer when the president flatly refused to withhold American aid to Ukraine to pressurize that country. to start political research wanted by Trump.

Baldwin said the refusal to call Bolton as a witness was part of the failure to conduct a “completely fair and fair trial of charges.”

“John Bolton not only has direct evidence that President Trump is involved in a corrupt abuse of power,” Baldwin said. “He has direct evidence that President Trump lied to one of our colleagues trying to hide it. It may not matter for this senate, but I can tell you that it is important for the residents of the state of Wisconsin that this president did not tell their senator the truth. ”

Baldwin said, “The senate chooses to ignore the truth.”

