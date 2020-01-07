Loading...

President Donald Trump delivers a speech at Derco Aerospace in Milwaukee on July 12, 2019. (Photo: Hannah Schroeder / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

MADISON – Wisconsin Republicans on Tuesday blocked opponents of President Donald Trump’s GOP from appearing on the state’s main ballot.

The move comes after Trump supporters in other states canceled their primaries, although Trump has an easy way to win his party’s nomination for a second term.

Two Republicans are running long-term campaigns against Trump – former Illinois congressman Joe Walsh and former Massachusetts governor William Weld. These candidates can bypass Republican leaders to participate in the Wisconsin poll if they can collect thousands of signatures over the next three weeks.

Former Massachusetts governor William Weld, left, and former Illinois congressman Joe Walsh, right, run long-term Republican primary campaigns against President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)

In a tweet, Walsh called on Tuesday the decision to keep him out of the non-US poll.

“So another American state wants to deprive its voters of their rights,” he tweeted. “That would make 10 states in which the bosses of the Republican Party canceled the primaries. Everything to protect their king.”

Andrew Hitt, president of the state’s Republican Party, said his party prevented Walsh and Weld from voting because they were not qualified to vote in several other states and had campaigned little here.

“If they are not on the ballot in other states, it becomes less relevant in Wisconsin,” he told reporters.

The Republicans also noted that Democratic President Barack Obama had no opponents in Wisconsin’s main election when he was re-elected in 2012.

Wisconsin’s ballot was set Tuesday by a panel of five Democrats and five Republicans, including Hitt.

The panel is supposed to put on the ballot “the names of all the candidates whose candidacies are generally advocated or recognized in the national media in the United States”. State law leaves it to the group to decide who meets these criteria.

The Democrats did not try to prevent the Republicans from preventing Walsh and Weld from voting.

Ben Wikler, chairman of the state Democratic Party and panel member, said the Democrats had not tried to get more Republicans on the ballot because they thought it should be up to the parties to determine them -same who were their candidates. But he said he saw the Republican decision as revealing.

“He is a president who seems terrified by the slightest suspicion of opposition to internal dissent,” said Wikler.

The panel put 14 Democrats on the ballot: Colorado Senator Michael Bennet, former Vice President Joe Biden, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, New Jersey Senator Cory Booker, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Maryland Congressman John Delaney, Hawaii Congressman Tulsi Gabbard, Minnesota Sen. .

Walsh and Weld can obtain the main ballot by submitting the signatures of 8,000 Wisconsin voters before January 28. Walsh and Weld campaign representatives did not immediately say if they would try to do so.

Another American state therefore wants to deprive its voters of their rights. This would make 10 states in which the bosses of the Republican Party canceled the primaries. Everything to protect their king. It is not Russia. It’s not China. This kind of non-American bullshit shouldn’t happen here. https://t.co/cWppsZpvsN

– Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) January 7, 2020

The national nomination process begins next month with the Iowa caucuses. By the time the Wisconsin primary arrives on April 7, the Democrat field should be much smaller.

If candidates drop out in the weeks leading up to Wisconsin primary, their names will still appear on the ballots here, said Meagan Wolfe, executive director of the Wisconsin Election Commission. This is because the postal ballots must be available before the primaries.

