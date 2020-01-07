Wisconsin Republicans Attempt To Keep Trump's Main Opponents Out Of The Ballot Box

Loading...

MADISON – The best Republicans plan to try to keep opponents of President Donald Trump’s GOP from appearing on Wisconsin’s main ballot.

Mark Jefferson, the state’s Republican Party executive director, said on Tuesday that he and others would seek to prevent Trump opponents from appearing in the April 7 poll. WisPolitics.com first reported on the plan.

The move comes after Trump supporters in other states canceled their primaries, although Trump has an easy way to win his party’s nomination for a second term.

Two Republicans are running long-term campaigns against Trump – former Illinois congressman Joe Walsh and former Massachusetts governor William Weld. These candidates can bypass Republican leaders to participate in the ballot if they can collect thousands of signatures over the next three weeks.

A bipartisan panel meets Tuesday to determine who will appear on the Wisconsin ballot, as it does every four years.

The panel is supposed to put on the ballot “the names of all the candidates whose candidacies are generally advocated or recognized in the national media across the United States”, but state law leaves it to the panel alone to decide who meets these criteria. (In addition, the panel may place other names on the ballot.)

“No other campaign has shown activity in Wisconsin or demonstrated any viability,” Jefferson said on Monday by text message.

He noted Democratic President Barack. Obama had no opponents of the Wisconsin poll when he asked for re-election in 2012.

Walsh and Weld can obtain the main ballot by submitting the signatures of 8,000 Wisconsin voters before January 28. It was not immediately clear on Monday whether they would try to do so.

More than a dozen Democrats are seeking the nomination of their party, and the panel will decide which of them should vote in Wisconsin.

Colorado Senator Michael Bennet, former Vice President Joe Biden, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, New Jersey Senator Cory Booker, former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former member from the Maryland Congress John Delaney, Congressman from Hawaii Tulsi Gabbard, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, Former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, Billionaire Climate Change Activist Tom Steyer, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, Author New Age Marianne Williamson, and Former CTO Andrew Yang.

The national nomination process begins next month, with Iowa caucuses. By the time the Wisconsin primary arrives on April 7, the field should be much smaller.

The Wisconsin panel that will choose the candidates for the poll consists of 11 members, including five Republicans and five Democrats.

Contact Patrick Marley at patrick.marley@jrn.com. Follow him on Twitter at @patrickdmarley.

