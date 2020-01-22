Wisconsin plant to open this year, insists Foxconn

Foxconn still insists that its unfortunate Wisconsin plant will be operational at some point this year, despite the complete lack of progress to date…

Bloomberg reports incredibly vague remarks from Foxconn founder Terry Gou:

Terry Gou of Foxconn has committed to starting production at an extended-time electronics factory in Wisconsin this year, launching an iconic American project that is expected to play a central role in the expansion of the billionaire’s manufacturing empire. .

The founder of Foxconn said the plant would be operational in 2020 and that it would fulfill his company’s vision of manufacturing components for fifth generation wireless and artificial intelligence applications, without elaborating. Gou, who failed in his attempt to contest the Taiwanese presidential elections, added that he will be spending a lot of time in the United States this year and plans to send more employees.

“I hope many Hon Hai colleagues will go to work in the United States to help America boost manufacturing and build a supply chain,” Gou told employees at his new year’s eve party. business in Taipei.

The record to date does not encourage optimism. We have summed up the story so far last year, and little seems to have changed since then.

The initial agreement, as announced by President Trump, was for the creation of a high-tech display factory to generate 13,000 jobs in Wisconsin. So far, however, there are no signs of the factory or actual construction work, and only 178 jobs have been created in the past year.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers said earlier this month that the deal “is no longer at stake” and said the state should renegotiate the promised $ 4 billion tax cuts to protect taxpayers . While most of the money is tied to meeting employment targets, nearly $ 1 billion has been accepted as initial investment by the state in land and infrastructure improvements designed to support promised installation.

Foxconn said he was still committed to the project, despite previous reports that he was cutting plans or not building a factory at all. However, Evers called the Foxconn bluff with a letter to the CEO’s office calling on the company to announce concrete details about the jobs promised.

As we said then after Trump’s intervention in the Wisconsin plant:

Smart money, however, would be on another vaguely reassuring message, with no details on dates, financial investments or jobs.

And that’s exactly what we seem to have, about nine months later.

