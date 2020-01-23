CLOSE

Wisconsin MNR recently confirmed high levels of foam chemicals “forever” at Starkweather Creek, where it empties into Lake Monona in Madison. (Photo: Wisconsin DNR)

MADISON – The Natural Resources Board approved Wednesday the setting of environmental standards for two “chemicals forever” in a process that will likely take years.

Democratic Governor Tony Evers asked in August to set standards for PFOA and PFOS, which are among the perfluorinated compounds nicknamed “chemicals forever” because they don’t break down in the environment.

On Wednesday, the board agreed to do so in a 5-1 vote, according to the Department of Natural Resources.

The rules will set enforceable standards for SPFA levels in cover groundwater, surface water and public drinking water.

PFAS are used in non-stick cookware, stain resistant fabrics and fire fighting foam. They have attracted increasing attention as they have been found in the state’s waterways, including Milwaukee, Madison and Marinette.

Wisconsin and some other states are considering setting standards because they think federal regulators are too slow to act.

MNR held hearings on the proposed rules in the fall at the request of legislators. Legislators will have the power to block MNR rules once they are completed.

