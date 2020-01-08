Wisconsin medical examiner's office sells beach towel with outline of corpse

Loading...

The Milwaukee County medical examiner’s office sells towels with a outline of a corpse, but the topic isn’t for everyone. Tuesday morning, staff at the Milwaukee County medical examiner’s office posted a photo of ‘a crime scene themed beach towel they sell for $ 20 each. “I think it’s a little bit insensitive,” said Emily Pekins. “I don’t think it’s funny at all. I think it’s very disturbing,” said another person at the beach. “Well, do you want to see this? Let your grandchildren see this, like, ‘Mom what is this?’ And you have to tell them where a dead man was,” said Sonia Esquivel. comments on the Facebook post, on the other hand, seem to appreciate the morbid humor. The medical examiner said that the towels were gifts at their annual industry conference. They had more and therefore decided to sell them. the world will not buy. “Oh, no. Of course not, “said Amanda Phakeovilay. The towels cost $ 18 each. The medical examiner’s office only makes $ 2 off each sale. They didn’t say what they were going to make of the profits.

The Milwaukee County medical examiner’s office sells towels with the outline of a corpse, but the subject is not for everyone.

On Tuesday morning, staff from the Milwaukee County medical examiner’s office posted a photo of a crime-themed beach towel they are selling for $ 20 a piece.

He surprised some Bradford Beach fans by surprise.

“I think it’s a little bit insensitive,” said Emily Pekins.

“I don’t think it’s funny at all. I think it’s very disturbing,” said another person on the beach.

“Well, would you like to see that? Let your grandchildren see that, like,” Mama what is it? “and you have to tell them where a dead man was,” said Sonia Esquivel.

On the other hand, the comments on the Facebook post seem to appreciate the morbid humor.

The medical examiner said the towels were gifts at their annual industry conference. So they decided to sell them.

But not everyone will buy.

“Oh, no. Of course not,” said Amanda Phakeovilay.

Towels cost $ 18 each.

The medical examiner’s office only makes $ 2 off each sale.

They did not say what they were going to make of the profits.

.