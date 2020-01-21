CLOSE

Wisconsin MNR recently confirmed high levels of foam chemicals “forever” at Starkweather Creek, where it empties into Lake Monona in Madison. (Photo: Wisconsin DNR)

MADISON – Foam used by firefighters containing chemicals that don’t decompose in the environment could largely only be used in an emergency under legislation Wisconsin lawmakers are expected to pass Tuesday.

Legislators in the Assembly and the Senate will pass a bill that restricts the use of such foam to put out fires to prevent these chemicals, called PFAS, from contaminating water and soil.

These substances have been used for decades in products such as stain-resistant fabrics, non-stick cookware and fire-fighting foam.

Chemicals have been shown to be particularly effective in suppressing oil fires and have been widely used at airports and military bases. PFAS compounds have highly desirable characteristics which can repel water and oil.

Epidemiological studies suggest that certain PFAS compounds are associated with an increased risk of pregnancy-induced hypertension, liver damage, thyroid disease, asthma, reduced fertility, certain cancers and decreased response to vaccines.

The measure, Senate Bill 310, does not outright ban the use of these foams, which has drawn criticism from Democrats who want more restrictions on chemicals.

Spokesmen for Governor Tony Evers were not immediately available to say whether the Governor would sign the law.

These chemicals are at the heart of several pollution cases in Wisconsin, notably in Marinette, Madison and a cleanup project underway at Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee.

The Department of Natural Resources has named Johnson Controls International and its business unit Tyco Fire Products as responsible parties for a pollution incident. The chemicals in Tyco’s fire fighting foam contaminate the soil, groundwater and ditches that drain into Lake Michigan.

RELATED: Pollution involving chemicals “forever” is increasing across Wisconsin

Voting selfies

The state Senate plans to pass Senate Bill 48, which would allow people to take so-called voting selfies on election day.

Current law prohibits voters from taking their photos with their marked ballots and posting them on social media.

Showing marked ballots to anyone who is illegal in Wisconsin as a means of preventing electoral corruption and preserving the privacy of voters, but the proposed law change also comes into play when the public becomes increasingly comfortable with share photos of his daily life on the Internet.

If approved, the bill will go to the Assembly.

Roaming

The Senate will consider one of eight bills to tackle homelessness in Wisconsin – a proposal that is part of a package adopted by the Assembly in June.

Assembly Bill 119 would increase funding by $ 500,000 per year for homeless shelters and is expected to pass the Senate after weeks of feuds between Republican lawmakers and Evers over funding for the homeless and when temperatures have dropped below freezing.

Evers publicly urged lawmakers to pass $ 3.7 million bill package before winter arrives, and Republicans in the House accused him of already having money available for these purposes .

Senate approval of the bill would give Evers a partial victory, but Senate Republicans have made no promises that they will take the other seven homelessness bills.

Missing recovery efforts

The Senate is also expected to pass Senate Bill 446, which would provide $ 180,000 a year to the University of Wisconsin’s recovery and identification project for missing persons in action. The group of researchers and volunteers helped identify the remains of three service personnel from other states killed in World War II and would use state funding to focus on Wisconsin AIMs.

The Senate also plans to approve Senate Bill 468, which would give public defenders $ 4 million in increases over the next two years.

Appointments from Evers

Senate lawmakers also plan to accept confirmation from Evers’ workforce development secretary Caleb Frostman.

Frostman was appointed by Evers over a year ago, but the Senate is only confirming his confirmation. The vote comes about three months after Republican senators dismissed the secretary of agriculture in Evers, raising questions about the future of other members of the cabinet.

Tuesday, Darrell Williams, administrator of the Emergency Management Division, and Joaquin Altoro, executive director of the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority, are also to be confirmed on Tuesday.

Sentinel Journal staff Patrick Marley and Lee Bergquist contributed to this report.

Contact Molly Beck at molly.beck@jrn.com. Follow her on Twitter at @MollyBeck.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Sentinel Journal at jsonline.com/deal.



Read or share this story: https://www.jsonline.com/story/news/politics/2020/01/21/wisconsin-lawmakers-set-pass-limits-forever-chemicals/4529476002/