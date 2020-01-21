CLOSE

Wisconsin MNR recently confirmed high levels of foam chemicals “forever” at Starkweather Creek, where it empties into Lake Monona in Madison. (Photo: Wisconsin DNR)

MADISON – The foam used by firefighters containing chemicals that don’t decompose in the environment could only be used largely in an emergency under legislation passed by Wisconsin lawmakers on Tuesday.

The bill would restrict the use of foam to put out fires to prevent the chemicals they contain called PFAS from contaminating water and soil. Democrats have called the measure too narrow because it does not address other aspects of PFAS contamination.

“We all deserve clean water,” said state senator Dave Hansen, a Democrat from Green Bay. “It’s a problem that can’t wait. He can’t wait for the next session.”

Senator Rob Cowles, a Republican from Allouez and one of the sponsors of the measure, said that treating fire extinguisher foam was only part of treating PFAS as a problem.

“It was never supposed to be the only bill,” said Cowles.

The Senate passed the measure, Senate Bill 310, in a voice vote on Tuesday. The Assembly is to consider it later today.

PFAS has been used for decades in products like stain-resistant fabrics, non-stick cookware and fire-fighting foam.

Chemicals have been shown to be particularly effective in suppressing oil fires and have been widely used at airports and military bases. PFAS compounds have highly desirable characteristics which can repel water and oil.

Epidemiological studies suggest that certain PFAS compounds are associated with an increased risk of pregnancy-induced hypertension, liver damage, thyroid disease, asthma, reduced fertility, certain cancers and decreased response to vaccines.

The bill does not outright prohibit the use of these foams. Instead, it limits the use of foams, such as saying that they cannot be used for training.

A spokesperson for Governor Tony Evers did not immediately say whether the Governor would sign the law if it reached him.

These chemicals are at the heart of several pollution cases in Wisconsin, notably in Marinette, Madison and a cleanup project underway at Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee.

The Department of Natural Resources has named Johnson Controls International and its business unit Tyco Fire Products as responsible parties for a pollution incident. The chemicals in Tyco’s fire fighting foam contaminate the soil, groundwater and ditches that drain into Lake Michigan.

RELATED: Pollution involving chemicals “forever” is increasing across Wisconsin

Voting selfies

The Senate, during a vote, approved Senate Bill 48, which would allow people to take so-called voting selfies on polling day.

Current law prohibits voters from taking their photos with their marked ballots and posting them on social media.

Showing marked ballots to anyone who is illegal in Wisconsin as a means of preventing electoral corruption and preserving the privacy of voters, but the proposed law change also comes into play when the public becomes increasingly comfortable with share photos of his daily life on the Internet.

The Senate vote sends the bill to the Assembly.

Roaming

The Senate will consider one of eight bills to tackle homelessness in Wisconsin – a proposal that is part of a package adopted by the Assembly in June.

Assembly Bill 119 would increase funding by $ 500,000 per year for homeless shelters and is expected to pass the Senate after weeks of feuds between Republican lawmakers and Evers over funding for the homeless and when temperatures have dropped below freezing.

Evers has publicly urged lawmakers to adopt the $ 3.7 million package before winter arrives, and Republicans in the House have accused him of already having money available for these purposes.

Senate approval of the bill would give Evers a partial victory, but Senate Republicans have made no promises that they will take the other seven homelessness bills.

Missing recovery efforts

The Senate unanimously approved Senate Bill 446, which would provide $ 180,000 a year to the University of Wisconsin’s recovery and identification of the missing in action project. The group of researchers and volunteers helped identify the remains of three service personnel from other states killed in World War II and would use state funding to focus on Wisconsin AIMs.

The bill is referred to the Assembly.

The Senate unanimously approved Senate Bill 468, which would give public defenders $ 4 million in increases over the next two years.

Appointments from Evers

Senators unanimously confirmed Evers workforce development secretary Caleb Frostman.

Frostman was appointed by Evers over a year ago, but the Senate has so far awaited confirmation. The vote came about three months after Republican senators dismissed the secretary of agriculture in Evers, raising questions about the future of other members of the cabinet.

Tuesday also confirmed Darrell Williams as administrator of the Emergency Management Division and Joaquin Altoro as executive director of the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority.

Sentinel Journal staff Lee Bergquist contributed to this report.

Contact Molly Beck at molly.beck@jrn.com. Follow her on Twitter at @MollyBeck.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Sentinel Journal at jsonline.com/deal.



Read or share this story: https://www.jsonline.com/story/news/politics/2020/01/21/wisconsin-lawmakers-set-pass-limits-forever-chemicals/4529476002/