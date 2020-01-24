Wisconsin lawyer charged with bogus bribery scheme

CLOSE

A lawyer who falsely told a federal prison inmate that he could reduce his sentence by bribing the prosecutor, the probation officer and the judge agreed to plead guilty to his own charges of wire fraud.

According to federal court records, Mark A. Ruppelt, 50, told the client that he could get results because he was “willing to do things that other lawyers don’t do”. Ruppelt collected $ 30,000 from the inmate’s parents, but never paid bribes or did any legitimate work to get him a reduced sentence.

Ruppelt’s plea agreement was tabled Friday along with his charges. He faces up to 20 years in prison if he responds to the proposed guilty pleas. No future hearing date had been set for Friday.

Ruppelt of Slinger resigned from the Wisconsin State Bar on January 10. He had been a member since graduating from Marquette Law School in 1994.

The inmate, identified in court records as “Client A”, ended up recording several telephone conversations he had with Ruppelt from a federal prison in Colorado where Client A was serving a sentence for a drug conviction.

In transcripts of some of the calls, Ruppelt reminds Client A not to put anything in writing or to explain explicitly that the money his parents sent was for bribes, rather referring to checks as his provision. At least twice, Ruppelt told the inmate that an appointed prosecutor had agreed to receive a bribe for the reduced sentence.

Client A contacted Ruppelt in 2014 after another inmate – and a former Ruppelt client – referred him. He paid Ruppelt $ 10,000. In September 2014, Ruppelt stated that he had spoken with the prosecutor and the probation officer and would need an additional $ 10,000 to obtain the reduction.

The inmate was suspicious of Ruppelt and contacted another lawyer who then implicated the FBI.

In January 2015, Ruppelt said that another $ 10,000 “would 100% guarantee” the shortened sentence. Client A’s stepfather sent Ruppelt an additional $ 10,000. Ruppelt spun the inmate, saying that the probation officer had been paid, but not the prosecutor.

In November 2015, without any movement in the affair, Ruppelt blamed the problems of Hillary Clinton with the backlash of the attack on the U.S. Embassy in Libya, which he said, made all federal officials more cautious.

“I don’t see what the presidential candidate has to do with me,” said the client.

Ruppelt replied, “Understand that what you were trying to do, however, was, in essence, to ask someone from br – you know, to commit a bribe, okay?”

Ruppelt said he hasn’t paid the bribes yet because, “I’m not stupid enough to trade money … until I have, you know, what which I would need … “

He also urged the inmate when he spoke to her mother to remind her not to write anything down. “I’m coming, there can be no written record of this.”

Months passed and in March 2016 Ruppelt told the client that there was only $ 6,000 left on the $ 30,000 reserve.

“You tell me you don’t even have the money to pay this guy now,” said the client.

Client A’s mother filed complaints against Ruppelt with the Office of Lawyer Regulation and the State Justice Department in April.

Ruppelt told the client and his mother that he had mailed a check for $ 6,000 to the mother and an invoice detailing his other work for the $ 24,000. When it didn’t arrive, Ruppelt said it must have been stolen because someone else had cashed it.

RELATED: Milwaukee Lawyer Reprimanded for Relationship to Client He Married

Contact Bruce Vielmetti at (414) 224-2187 or bvielmetti@jrn.com. Follow him on Twitter at @ProofHearsay.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Sentinel Journal at jsonline.com/deal.



Read or share this story: https://www.jsonline.com/story/news/crime/2020/01/24/wisconsin-lawyer-charged-fake-bribery-scheme/4566824002/