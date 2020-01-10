Wisconsin hospitals see high number of children with severe respiratory virus

Loading...

Colton Komassa, 10, of Menomonee Falls, was at the children’s hospital from December 17 to 23 with a respiratory syncytial virus, which causes difficult breathing and fever. (Photo: family photo)

A week before Christmas, Colton Komassa, a 10-month-old child with blue eyes, had a fever and was diagnosed by his pediatrician with a double ear infection and a bronchial infection. But he was going to feel much worse.

“I just don’t like the way he breathes,” Sarah Komassa, one of the baby’s two mothers. said December 17, the second day of her illness. “We have to take him to the kids.”

Colton would join a wave of young patients in the intensive care unit at the Wisconsin Children’s Hospital suffering from a condition called respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). The virus made up about a third of patients in the hospital’s 72-bed intensive care unit, said Michael Meyer, medical director of the pediatric intensive care unit.

Michael Meyer, medical director of the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at the Wisconsin Children’s Hospital. (Photo: David Watson / Wisconsin for kids)

“We had to open an additional six-bed intensive care unit and use space in the cardiac intensive care unit.”

While RSV is a seasonal condition that usually begins in January and continues until March, Meyer said it was not an ordinary year for the disease.

This year, the virus arrived in December. The number of patients was higher and the patients were sicker than in previous years.

In most years, patients admitted to intensive care with the virus stay on average five to six days; this year, many patients stayed between seven and nine days.

Colton Komassa is being held by one of her moms, Sarah Komassa, while she was being treated for respiratory syncytial virus during her stay at the children’s hospital. (Photo: family photo)

In addition, more children this year have had breathing problems severe enough for doctors to put them on respirators.

Meyer said that the hospital had a particularly high number of RSV patients just before Christmas, but has now reached the same level.

“I am not sure that we have reached a peak,” he said. “I don’t think any of us feel confident enough to say that we have peaked.”

Meyer said there was no cure for the virus. The medical staff help children get better by giving them extra oxygen and feeding, and by sucking up secretions that build up and block the nasal and bronchial passages.

Although RSV is not a condition to be reported to state health officials, “we know there are more cases than usual this year,” said Jennifer Miller, spokesperson. word from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Robin Komassa, one of Colton Komassa’s mothers, detains him at the Wisconsin children’s hospital, where he was being treated for a respiratory syncytial virus. (Photo: family photo)

Colton, a generally “laid back” baby, was working hard to breathe when he entered the hospital, according to Robin Komassa, the baby’s other mom. Within hours, the family learned that he was suffering from RSV.

“We were both extremely worried and scared,” said Robin. “They warned us that the situation will get worse before it gets better.”

On December 20, the fever that reached 100 degrees peaked at over 102.

After three days in intensive care, Colton was judged well enough to move to a normal floor. “Then we could breathe a little easier,” said Robin.

Colton Komassa improves and takes a bath at the children’s hospital on December 22. He went home the next day. (Photo: family photo)

On December 22, Colton’s parents were able to give him a bath in the hospital. The next day, the baby was healthy enough to go home, where his brother, Cooper, 9, and his sister, Chloé, 10, were waiting to greet him.

“It was really fun,” said Robin. “It was his first Christmas.”

Meyer said dozens of RSV cases have occupied doctors, nurses and respiratory staff at the hospital.

“We were in overtime and overtime situations and people rallied to it,” he said of the caregivers at the hospital.

In the coming weeks, families in Wisconsin will face not only RSV, but also cases of the flu, adenovirus, rhinovirus and human metapneumovirus, all of which produce cold symptoms, said Meyer. “The next four to five weeks are going to be very difficult.”

He advised parents and children to be alert before washing their hands, sneezing in the elbows, and avoiding other parents and children who appear sick.

