Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers Presents Tired Dairy Industry $ 8.5 Million Plan

After the last milking, Marsha Ryan crosses the barn during an auction. (Photo: Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

MADISON – Governor Tony Evers released a $ 8.5 million plan to help preserve the dairy on Thursday as its farmers face the loss of generations of work or worse – their lives.

Democratic governor called Republican-controlled Legislative Building on Capitol Hill next week to pass eight bills to boost exports, encourage farmers to diversify and relieve stress of sudden failure .

Dairy farmers are encouraged by the governor’s focus on the industry, but say that the prices and the problem of a surplus of milk are not addressed by his plan.

“We have to do something other than what we are doing right now,” said Darin Von Ruden, a third generation dairy producer from Westby and president of the Wisconsin Farmers Union. “The current structure has really failed in all of agriculture.”

Evers told reporters Thursday morning that he expects lawmakers to accept the package of laws, which Republican Senate leaders have said they are ready to do. But Assembly President Robin Vos said his chamber will not meet next week and has not promised that they will accept Evers’ proposals anytime soon.

“We are currently reviewing the legislation and are collecting feedback from farmers, including farmers from our own caucus,” Vos said in a statement. “It is important that we continue to listen to the Wisconsinites who live in our rural communities before moving forward.”

Evers rejected criticism from Vos on Thursday, who said on Wednesday that the proposals show that Evers had previously ignored rural communities.

“We are over time saying who is in charge, who is receiving support, who is getting credit – it’s just money,” said Evers. “We have to move forward – our farmers need us.”

A global surplus of milk has lowered the price farmers receive to the point that many have lost money for months or even years at a time. The price has improved in recent months, but for many farmers, the increases have been too small, too late.

Today, family dairy farms are at the mercy of trade wars, economies of scale and a complex and often opaque pricing system. And Wisconsin continues to dominate the country in agricultural bankruptcies and has seen the number of farmers die by suicide increase.

SPECIAL REPORT: Dairyland in distress

Von Ruden said he was relieved to hear a Wisconsin governor finally recognize the industry and its challenges in a state health speech Wednesday.

Darin Von Ruden, President of the Wisconsin Farmers Union (Photo: Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

“In previous governors’ speeches, there has been very little talk of agriculture, if any,” he said. “Given the prices we are at, we should probably have heard something in the latest addresses.”

A bill creates a Wisconsin dairy export initiative to increase dairy exports to 20% of the country’s milk supply by 2024. Another bill would provide subsidies to producers who wish to add a new product to their operation. And, as part of another measure, the state agriculture department would add five staff positions to provide mental health services to farmers.

In total, the bills would spend $ 8.5 million over two years, Evers told reporters.

“I have to say it frankly: it is not a document. It is not a document,” he said. “We are looking to help our farmers and farming communities stay strong.”

Of the total, $ 1 million would be used to boost dairy exports. Farmers and experts say it is a solution, but not a quick fix.

Although Wisconsin is the number one exporter of cheese to the United States and domestic dairy exports have more than quadrupled in the past 15 years, the security that many farmers hoped to see in the world market remains elusive.

Other large dairy producers, such as New Zealand and the European Union, have also increased production and continued to export aggressively – hoping that foreign markets, especially Asia, will also be their lifeline. .

“We couldn’t all increase production and expect to find a willing buyer,” said Jim Goodman, board member of Family Farm Defenders in Madison, and a retired dairy farmer from Wonewoc.

“Being able to export is great, but I don’t think it will save us,” said Goodman.

Tom Crosby, a dairy farmer from Shell Lake, said he would support a proposal from the National Farmers Organization, based in Ames, Iowa, to establish a two-tier milk pricing system to increase income from small and medium farms.

Under the plan, which would require federal approval, farmers would receive an additional $ 4 for every hundred pounds (about 12 gallons) of milk they produce per month, up to 1 million pounds. Anything above this amount would result in a lower price.

The logic of the plan, which is not part of Evers’ current proposals, is to help prevent the supply of milk from exceeding demand.

“Increasing demand for milk and increasing exports is all good. But these large dairies can respond to any increase in demand fairly quickly. If we are to save small family farms, we must change the path we are following, ”said Crosby.

He was a member of the Dairy Task Force 2.0, originally formed under the administration of former Republican Governor Scott Walker, who last March voted 14-7 not to approve a two-tier pricing system. Five members of the 31-member panel abstained.

Crosby said he was disappointed with this result and the task force’s lukewarm response to the dairy crisis.

“I didn’t think we were going far enough. We should have approved some bolder recommendations, ”he said.

But the two-tiered proposal goes against the need for simplified pricing and a free market system, said John Holevoet, director of government affairs for the Dairy Business Association of Green Bay.

In addition, milk is a product marketed worldwide. So while American farmers could benefit from higher prices, this could affect their competitiveness in international markets.

“Some of these things are just going to be market driven, and it’s a global market,” said Holevoet.

“The fact is that we have to have exports to keep the price of milk good. It is not the cure for all ills, but it is an important part of a successful industry, “he added.

Wisconsin lost 819 dairy farms in 2019, a rate of more than two a day. Many were small farms joining an exodus of dairy products that has accelerated in recent years but has been going on for decades.

“There is probably no way to stop this trend. But I think we will see the decline slow down this year and be more in line with what it was about five years ago, “said Holevoet.

The task force spent months brainstorming ideas and voted in favor of 49 of them that were passed on to industry, states and federal authorities.

One of the recommendations called for the installation of vending machines for dairy products in every school in Wisconsin, including universities. “We recommend offering multiple flavors of milk,” noted the task force.

He encouraged the creation of a cheese export program, through the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Dairy Research Center, to help cheese makers develop products for international markets.

Creating a blue ribbon dairy commission, as recommended by Evers, is not necessarily helpful, according to Goodman, who served on committees in the United States Department of Agriculture.

“I have always been a little wary of these commissions because generally you get a group of people who meet and talk well, but nothing ever comes of it,” he said.

“I like to think that Governor Evers has the best interests of farmers at heart. But if we do a Blue Ribbon Commission, we will need new people with very different opinions from what we have heard – people who do not represent the big dairy processors and big cooperatives and traditional dairy economists, “he added.

Minimum farm milk prices are set by the United States Department of Agriculture using complex formulas based on the wholesale market value of various dairy products such as butter and cheese. The price that Wisconsin farmers receive for their milk is based on the wholesale price of cheddar cheese sold on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Farmers do not know what they will be paid for until weeks after their milk leaves the farm. Sometimes the only way to stay in business is to postpone much needed agricultural improvements and produce ever higher amounts of milk, which adds to the surplus.

Mike Yager, a dairy producer from Mineral Point, said he would prefer reforming the milk pricing system to additional government assistance.

“I don’t want documents. I want a sustainable milk price where I can make a decent living,” said Yager.

Many consumers are unaware that even a small dairy farm can cost millions of dollars.

“I know what to do. I just need a decent milk price to be able to afford it, ”said Yager.

“I am happy to hear what the governor said and I would like to be part of what he wants to do. But I really think that the price structure in this country needs to be examined. And I think a lot of people in the US dairy industry are wondering what the state of Wisconsin is going to do, “he added.

Kara O’Connor, director of government relations at the Wisconsin Farmers Union, said “exports are definitely part of the puzzle”.

“I think the biggest promise for Wisconsin dairy producers is the export of our high value specialty cheeses,” she said. “Exports as a strategy to improve farm income work best when combined with the solutions here at home.”

O’Connor said the group also wants to explore ways to stabilize farmers ‘operating income and reduce farmers’ losses and expenses for dairy programs.

Von Ruden said the industry must also find ways to reduce the supply of milk.

“I understand that we have to have exchanges,” he said. “But relying solely on foreign trade as a solution is unlikely to lead to the end result that most farmers would like to see.”

It should be noted that Evers has emphasized the diversity of agriculture, not just one type of agriculture, according to the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation, the state’s largest agricultural organization.

“Boosting our dairy exports and providing additional resources can only help our stressed farmers,” said agricultural bureau president Joe Bragger in a statement.

But the new programs are not necessarily useful.

“I’m glad the governor is thinking of us, but I’m not jumping for joy that he’s the savior of everything,” said Carrie Mess, a dairy producer from Lake Mills.

“Like any business, we need a good price and regulation that does not overwhelm us,” said Mess.

Contact Molly Beck and Rick Barrett at molly.beck@jrn.com and rbarrett@jrn.com. Follow them on Twitter at @MollyBeck and @rbarrettjs.

