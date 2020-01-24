Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers Presents Tired Dairy Industry $ 8.5 Million Plan

CLOSE Buy a photo

Mike Thewis cleans corn from a harvester before cutting and cutting the last few acres of corn on his family’s dairy farm in rural Ashland County near Mellen. Thewis cultivates with his son, Peter, and his daughter-in-law, Kendra. (Photo: Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

MADISON – Governor Tony Evers released a $ 8.5 million plan to help preserve the dairy on Thursday as its farmers face the loss of generations of work, or worse – for their lives.

Democratic governor called Republican-controlled Legislative Building on Capitol Hill next week to pass eight bills to boost exports, encourage farmers to diversify and relieve stress of sudden failure .

Dairy farmers are encouraged by the governor’s focus on the industry, but say that the prices and the problem of a surplus of milk are not addressed by his plan.

“We have to do something other than what we are doing right now,” said Darin Von Ruden, a third generation dairy producer from Westby and president of the Wisconsin Farmers Union. “The current structure has really failed in all of agriculture.”

Evers told reporters Thursday that he expects lawmakers to come next week to pick up the package of laws, which he mischaracterized in his state of the state speech on Wednesday .

Republican Senate leaders have said they are ready to accept the plan, but Assembly President Robin Vos said his chamber will not meet next week and has not promised they will accept Evers’s proposals anytime soon.

Despite a slow increase in milk prices, calf prices are still depressed. Kendra Thewis put an ear tag on this auction calf that reads “Buy me! You will support a family farm.” After paying the transportation and auction fees, she raised $ 30 for three calves in fall 2019. (Photo: photo by Kendra Thewis)

“We are currently reviewing the legislation and are collecting feedback from farmers, including farmers from our own caucus,” Vos said in a statement. “It is important that we continue to listen to the Wisconsinites who live in our rural communities before moving forward.”

Evers rejected criticism from Vos on Thursday, who said on Wednesday that the proposals show that the governor had previously ignored rural communities.

“We are over time saying who is in charge, who is receiving support, who is getting credit – it’s just money,” said Evers. “We have to move forward – our farmers need us.”

In 2019, a global milk surplus lowered the price that farmers received to the point that many lost money every day by milking their cows, twice a day, 365 days a year. The price has improved in recent months, but for many farmers the increase has been too small, too late after five consecutive years of falling prices until the end of 2014.

Today, family dairy farms are at the mercy of trade wars, economies of scale and a complex and often opaque pricing system. And Wisconsin continues to dominate the country in agricultural bankruptcies and has seen the number of farmers die by suicide increase.

Von Ruden said he was relieved to hear a Wisconsin governor finally recognize the industry and its challenges in a state health speech Wednesday.

Darin Von Ruden, President of the Wisconsin Farmers Union (Photo: Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

SPECIAL REPORT: Dairyland in distress

“In previous governors’ speeches, there has been very little talk of agriculture, if any,” he said. “Given the prices we are at, we should probably have heard something in the latest addresses.”

A bill creates a Wisconsin dairy export initiative to help increase U.S. dairy exports to 20% of the country’s milk supply by 2024, up from around 16% now.

Evers in his speech on Wednesday said the bill would increase Wisconsin’s dairy exports to 20% of the United States’ milk supply, which would require billions of pounds of additional milk. A spokesperson said on Thursday that the governor wanted to say that the goal was to increase exports of American dairy products to 20%, not to Wisconsin.

Another bill would provide subsidies to producers who wish to add a new product to their operation. And, as part of another measure, the state agriculture department would add five staff positions to provide mental health services to farmers.

In total, the bills would spend $ 8.5 million over two years, Evers told reporters.

“I have to say it frankly: it is not a document. It is not a document,” he said. “We are looking to help our farmers and farming communities stay strong.”

Of the total, $ 1 million would be used to boost dairy exports. Farmers and experts say it is a solution, but not a quick fix.

Although Wisconsin is the number one exporter of cheese to the United States and domestic dairy exports have more than quadrupled in the past 15 years, the security that many farmers hoped to see in the world market remains elusive.

Other large dairy producers, such as New Zealand and the European Union, have also increased production and continued to export aggressively – hoping that foreign markets, especially Asia, will also be their lifeline. .

“We couldn’t all increase production and expect to find a willing buyer,” said Jim Goodman, board member of Family Farm Defenders in Madison, and a retired dairy farmer from Wonewoc.

“Being able to export is great, but I don’t think it will save us,” said Goodman.

Evers seeks Office for Rural Prosperity

The governor also called for the creation of an Office of Rural Prosperity, under the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., to help communities navigate public programs that could benefit them.

It would be a “one stop shop” for rural communities requesting state assistance, said WEDC executive director Missy Hughes.

“We will facilitate what WEDC does, then work with other departments of state government to be able to help rural communities imagine what they want to create … and then get there,” said said Hughes.

Previously, she was a senior executive at the La Farge-based, billion-dollar Organic Valley cooperative. During her 15-year tenure there, as general counsel, the number of family farms in the cooperative increased from 500 to 2,000.

Hughes said she would like to help farmers develop markets.

“There may be things we can do with food processing, for example, that can be turned into easily exportable products,” she said.

Hughes does not consider the additional loans to be particularly useful for dairy farmers.

“We do not want policies that weigh more on their shoulders,” she said.

Another proposal from the governor would require the state department of agriculture to provide education and assistance related to organic farming; provide grants to organic producers, industry participants and local organizations to help create organic farming plans and to help farmers switch to organic farming, among others.

“In addition, the bill creates a farm-to-plate program, similar to the existing farm-to-school program, to link entities, other than school districts, that have cafeterias to neighboring farms for provide locally produced food in meals and snacks, “the bill told me.

Von Ruden said the industry must also find ways to reduce the supply of milk.

“I understand that we have to have exchanges,” he said. “But relying solely on foreign trade as a solution is unlikely to lead to the end result that most farmers would like to see.”

Some support a two-tier pricing system

Tom Crosby, a dairy farmer from Shell Lake, said he would support a proposal from the National Farmers Organization, based in Ames, Iowa, to establish a two-tier milk pricing system to increase income from small and medium farms.

Under the plan, which would require federal approval, farmers would receive an additional $ 4 for every hundred pounds (about 12 gallons) of milk they produce per month, up to 1 million pounds. Anything above this amount would result in a lower price.

The logic of the plan, which is not part of Evers’ proposals, is to help prevent the supply of milk from exceeding demand.

“Increasing demand for milk and increasing exports is all good. But these large dairies can respond to any increase in demand fairly quickly. If we are to save small family farms, we must change the path we are following, ”said Crosby.

He was a member of the Dairy Task Force 2.0, originally formed under the administration of former Republican Governor Scott Walker, who last March voted 14-7 not to approve a two-tier pricing system. Five members of the 31-member panel abstained.

Crosby said he was disappointed with this result and the task force’s lukewarm response to the dairy crisis.

“I didn’t think we were going far enough. We should have approved some bolder recommendations, ”he said.

But the two-tiered proposal goes against the need for simplified pricing and a free market system, said John Holevoet, director of government affairs for the Dairy Business Association of Green Bay.

In addition, milk is a product marketed worldwide. So while American farmers could benefit from higher prices, this could affect their competitiveness in international markets.

“Some of these things are just going to be market driven, and it’s a global market,” said Holevoet.

Wisconsin lost more than 800 dairy farms in 2019, more than two a day. Many were small farms joining an exodus of dairy products that has accelerated in recent years but has been going on for decades.

“There is probably no way to stop this trend. But I think we will see the decline slow down this year and be more in line with what it was about five years ago, “said Holevoet.

The creation of a Blue Ribbon Dairy Commission, among Evers’ recommendations for gathering ideas to improve the industry, has received mixed responses from farmers.

“I have always been a little wary of these commissions because generally you get a group of people who get together and talk well, but nothing ever comes of it,” said Goodman.

“I like to think that Governor Evers has the best interests of farmers at heart. But if we do a Blue Ribbon Commission, we will need new people with very different opinions from the ones we have heard – people who do not necessarily represent the big dairy processors and the big cooperatives and traditional dairies. economists, “he said.

Minimum farm milk prices are set by the United States Department of Agriculture using complex formulas based on the wholesale market value of various dairy products such as butter and cheese. The price that Wisconsin farmers receive is based on the wholesale price of cheddar cheese sold on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Farmers do not know what they will be paid for until weeks after their milk leaves the farm. Sometimes the only way to stay in business is to postpone much needed agricultural improvements and produce ever higher amounts of milk, which adds to the surplus.

Mike Yager, a dairy producer from Mineral Point, said he would prefer reforming the milk pricing system to additional government assistance.

“I don’t want documents. I want a sustainable milk price where I can make a decent living,” he said.

Many consumers are unaware that even a small dairy farm can cost millions of dollars.

“I know what to do. I just need a decent milk price to be able to afford it, ”said Yager.

“I am happy to hear what the governor said and I would like to be part of what he wants to do. But I really think that the price structure in this country needs to be examined. And I think a lot of people in the US dairy industry are wondering what the state of Wisconsin is going to do, “he said.

Kara O’Connor, director of government relations at the Wisconsin Farmers Union, said “exports are definitely part of the puzzle”.

“I think the biggest promise for Wisconsin dairy producers is the export of our high value specialty cheeses,” she said. “Exports as a strategy to improve farm income work best when combined with the solutions here at home.”

O’Connor said the group also wants to explore ways to stabilize farmers ‘operating income and reduce farmers’ losses and expenses for dairy programs.

The Federation of Wisconsin Agricultural Bureau, the state’s largest agricultural group, said it should be noted that Evers had focused on diversity in agriculture, not just one type of agriculture, and agreed with the focus on exports.

“Boosting our dairy exports and providing additional resources can only help our stressed farmers,” said agricultural bureau president Joe Bragger in a statement.

However, some individual farmers are a bit skeptical.

“I’m glad the governor is thinking of us, but I’m not jumping for joy that he’s the savior of everything,” said Carrie Mess, a dairy producer from Lake Mills.

“Like any business, we need a good price and regulation that does not overwhelm us,” said Mess.

Contact Molly Beck and Rick Barrett at molly.beck@jrn.com and rbarrett@jrn.com. Follow them on Twitter at @MollyBeck and @rbarrettjs.

