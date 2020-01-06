Wisconsin Governor Bets Spotted Cow vs Oregon Wine

Loading...

CLOSE

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has bet a pack of six Spotted Cow beers for a bottle of Oregon wine from the Governor of Oregon for the Rose Bowl. (Photo: Tony Evers)

We ride a lot on the Rose Bowl: the pride of two good football teams, bragging rights, a trophy with a silver life-size soccer ball.

And the beer.

Not just any froth, but a six-pack of Wisconsin Spotted Cow beer.

On Monday, Governor Tony Evers tweeted a photo of him standing next to a Christmas tree at the Capitol in Madison, holding a precious package of popular spotted cow beer made by New Glarus Brewing Co.

The governor tweeted:

Sacred (spotted) cow! The #RoseBowl game is fast approaching. I challenged @OregonGovBrown to a friendly bet. I bet a 6-pack of the one and only spotted cow from Wisconsin that the #Badgers will eliminate the Ducks in Wednesday’s game!

Oregon Governor Kate Brown quickly counter-offered his Rose Bowl parlay, tweeting:

I gladly accept your challenge, @GovEvers – feeling really good with our @uoregon Ducks and the next #RoseBowl. I’m betting a bottle of Oregon wine and I’m looking forward to Wednesday’s game! #GoDucks

A six-pack of spotted cow beer sold only in Wisconsin costs about $ 8. The governor of Oregon was vague about the type of wine in his state at stake, but Oregon wine generally sells for between $ 15 and $ 45 in Wisconsin depending on the brand.

Oregon is known for its wine, especially Pinot Noir. More than 17,000 acres are devoted to growing grapes for bottles of Oregon pinot noir, according to the 2016 Oregon Vineyard and Winery Census Report.

Spotted Cow Beer, with a label of a pretty black and white cow jumping for joy on a Wisconsin outline, is the # 1 seller of New Glarus Brewing Co. Beer is sold only in the state and the six packs are big sellers in liquor stores on the Wisconsin border because people living elsewhere make reservations when they get home.

No. 8 badgers are favored by 2½ points over No. 6 ducks in the Rose Bowl, which begins at 4 p.m. Wisconsin time on New Years Day.

Read or share this story: https://www.jsonline.com/story/news/2019/12/31/rose-bowl-wisconsin-governor-bets-spotted-cow-vs-oregon-wine-badgers-ducks/ 2787539001 /