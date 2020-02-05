Wisconsin GOP ready to pay crime bills, but won’t fund a new prison

<noscript><iframe class="snow-iframe" src="https://uw-media.jsonline.com/embed/video/4665704002?sitelabel=reimagine&placement=snow-automatedvideoplayer&keywords=wisconsin-legislature%2Ctony-evers%2Ctaxes%2Crepublicans%2Cparties-and-movements%2Ctax-cuts%2Cproperty-taxes%2Ccriminal-punishment&simpleTarget=custom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&simpleExclusion=custom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&pagetype=story&cst=news%2Fpolitics&ssts=news%2Fpolitics&series=" name="snow-player/4665704002" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" style="background-image: url(https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/2019/11/22/USAT/cbea8ced-3c54-41f0-a554-32ffba609eeb-10942947-e991-4c6d-8c4c-316a12c5f935_thumbnail.png?width=400&height=225&fit=crop)"></noscript> CLOSE TO

MADISON – Republicans who control the legislature are planning to adopt a package of serious crime accounts, but are not planning to build a new prison.

As the legislative session expires, GOP leaders also try to lower taxes or reduce national debt, but have not found definitive plans. The two top leaders of the legislature said Wednesday that they are considering reducing income tax, property tax or personal property tax.

They have agreed to include the crime package and intend to take the measures before they end their session next month. The proposal could encounter vetoes from the Democratic government Tony Evers, who has called in the coming years to halve the prison population.

Two years ago, the Assembly approved a similar plan to detain more perpetrators and spend $ 350 million on a new prison. That proposal died when the senate did not accept it.

This time the Republicans in the two houses are planning to harden the criminal penalties, but they will not roll a new prison, said Rochester speaker Robin Vos to reporters.

“We’re going to wait and see if Governor Evers signs the bill,” said Vos. “I think we should at least pass this bill first. Then we come back and discuss – and I think so – about whether we need an extra prison.”

Senate majority leader Scott Fitzgerald of Juneau said the senate would probably approve the crime bills, despite cost issues from some Republicans.

“I have members who will keep the members’ feet on fire at the expense of those, but it didn’t seem that it was so priceless that we couldn’t tackle them,” Fitzgerald said.

The bills would result in sending more people who violate the terms of their probationary period; put more young people who commit crimes behind bars; and limit when prisoners can be released from prison early.

Meeting minority leader Gordon Hintz called the plan ridiculous and expensive.

“The Republicans’ correction policy … was to double the policy that is ineffective, not working and expensive,” said the Oshkosh Democrat.

The prisons of the state are already overcrowded and the bills would make them even busier. They were designed to house around 17,800 adult prisoners, but now house around 23,500.

The urge for legislation comes after Republicans in other state houses and Congress have taken a different path. President Donald Trump signed a bill for the reform of criminal law in December, which was supported by home republicans, and several red states have embraced efforts to reduce their prison population in recent years.

Tax plans

Vos and Fitzgerald said they hope to lower taxes after they learn that the state will raise $ 818 million more than expected by mid-2021. According to state law, about half of that amount will automatically go to the state rain fund.

Fitzgerald has been talking about lowering property taxes for months, but Republicans can lower other taxes instead or use the new income to lower government debt.

“Now I think in this last caucus it was quite blown open for a larger discussion about how we can do multiple things?” Said Fitzgerald.

Vos said Republicans want to make sure that Evers cannot use his powers to partially veto legislation to rewrite their tax plan in a way that Republicans don’t like. He said they still decide what they want to do.

“I think in general the expression that Republicans like to use is:” There is no tax cut that we don’t support, “he said.

4.00 bar time

The two leaders said they hoped to make changes to a number of drinking laws with legislation in the making that would also extend the bar time to 4:00 am during the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee in July.

This legislation is controversial because it would also include a requirement to regulate barns used as a location for organizing weddings.

Vos said he wants to deal with all alcohol-related problems in one bill. Fitzgerald expressed openness to deal with individual legislation.

“It’s like fine tuning, trying to get it in the right place and then having members support the entire package,” Fitzgerald said. “That might be a way to get this done. Otherwise, we might have to go for a specific bill. I definitely said no, and I don’t have any members lobbying to say they don’t.” something.”

