Wisconsin Edges No. 14 Michigan State 64-63

MADISON – State coach Tom Izzo from Michigan spoke earlier this week with counterpart Greg Gard in Wisconsin about what the badgers had to face – including the suspension of starter Brad Davison.

So the performance of Wisconsin against the 14th ranking Spartans did not surprise Izzo.

“I can take a bit of joy in my profession that kids are still rallying around (their coach),” Izzo said.

Nate Reuvers scored 15 points and D’Mitrik Trice had 14 to help Wisconsin beat the Spartans 64-63 on Saturday, February 1. The win for Wisconsin broke an eight-game losing streak in the series against Michigan State.

Aleem Ford, who shot 5 of 6 out of the field and made a few 3-point baskets, corresponded to a career high with 13 points.

Wisconsin earned the win despite missing both Davison and Kobe King. The team’s second top scorer, King, announced this week that he was planning to switch.

The badgers (13-9, 6-5 Big Ten) shot 57.7% from the field in the first half and had 12 points in the paint for the break.

Trice had six rebounds and five assists for the badgers, who broke a two-game losing streak.

Reuvers said the badgers never lost faith and embraced Gard’s message of team unity.

“The biggest thing was just playing together and playing for each other, and that’s the kind of message that Coach Gard always has for us,” said Reuvers, who shot 5 of 9 out of the field.

Cassius Winston scored a game-high 23 points and Rocket Watts had 16 for Michigan State (16-6, 8-3), who lost three of his last four Big Ten road games.

Winston scored the last five points of the Spartans, including a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

The Spartans fought back after a slow first half with a 17-2 point.

Winston scored seven points during that second half. The jumper of the striking guard at 11:22 to go pulled Michigan State within three points at 50-47.

Wisconsin stopped Michigan State from lows made and tried. The Spartans only went 3 of 4 of the line.

Davison, who had 21 starts this season, didn’t play due to a suspension for a blatant error that he committed late in the loss of the Badgers in Iowa.

But Davison was visibly present. The junior sat on the home couch in street clothes and cheered enthusiastically for the team. He will return to the Minnesota line-up on Wednesday.

In his fifth season, Gard named Izzo as head coach and former Wisconsin coaches Bo Ryan and Dick Bennett as coaches he trusted in the profession.

Izzo has been at the helm in the state of Michigan for 25 years.

“I always say that you never get criticism from someone you would never ask advice for – coaches I really trust in the profession that has been there have done that,” Gard said.

“They have gone through the battles. … The three are near and dear to me.”

Michigan State: Foster Loyer came off the bench and defeated back-to-back jumpers to help the Spartans dig out their first half.

Wisconsin: The Badgers get a boost when Davison returns from his suspension of one game. In 21 starts, Davison has an average of 8.8 points per game. He shoots 88.6% of the free-throw line.

Gard said he was happy how the ties could persist through the second half of the Spartans.

“You must be able to resist and resist,” said Gard. “You can’t fall down and hang your head and pout over it. Let’s move on.”

It is difficult for Big Ten teams to stay too high in the rankings this season because of all the parity in the conference. Saturday was another example of this for the state of Michigan.

Michigan State organizes Penn State on Tuesday-evening in the first of two regular seasonal meetings between the teams.

Wisconsin travels to Minnesota on Wednesday night.

