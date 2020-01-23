CLOSE

In what appears to be a first, the State Department of Education approves “explicit teaching of phonetics” as an essential element of teaching reading to children.

And the department said on Wednesday that it is developing materials and materials to help school districts determine if their educational reading materials are aligned with state standards and what to do if they are not.

Education Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor alluded to development in her remarks Wednesday at the opening of the Wisconsin State Education Convention 2020 in Milwaukee. Stanford said the changes would be “reflected in the coming months in the supports and best practices we provide”.

“Our results, especially in reading, are not where we want them to be,” said Stanford Taylor, who was appointed by Governor Tony Evers last year and is not seeking a second term.

“We have spent a lot of time analyzing reading data, reviewing research on reading, and examining the educational materials used and alignment with state standards. We are making changes.”

The teaching of phonetics has been a major point of contention in decades of “reading wars” – shortened in education circles for debate on the best way to teach children to read.

In the most simplistic terms, the disagreement concerns the importance to be given to the context – to find words from adjacent words and ideas – and to put on sounding words based on the alphabet.

There has been a thaw in recent years. A convergence of factors – declining and stagnant test scores, pressure from parents and advocates of phonics, and research into the science of reading – tipped the scales in favor of phonetics, with some now arguing for an explicit and systematic approach to teaching phonetics.

“This is what’s new for the department,” said Sheila Briggs, Deputy State Superintendent in the Division of Academic Excellence at DPI.

“Our national standards adopted a decade ago have clearly emphasized the importance of phonetics. But we have never really taken a stand on how you teach this to children,” she said.

“The new research that comes out is so compelling that we wanted to align with it. We still don’t dictate how school districts do this; it’s a local decision. But we’re taking a stand and saying you have to be careful for that. “

Briggs said that DPI has worked with the Council of Chief State School Officers and other states to create a system for evaluating new teaching materials that have hit the market in recent years. And it has trained educators, including those from the five largest urban districts in the state, to assess their own materials.

She said that it took about three years to assess the teaching materials and put the best things in the classrooms. “We are not asking them to do what they are not already doing,” she said. “We are just training them on how to do this better.”

Mary Newton, founding member of the Wisconsin Reading Coalition, who has long advocated for a more explicit approach to teaching phonics, said she was encouraged by the announcement by Stanford Taylor.

But she noted that its standards are not binding and that it will be up to the different school districts to determine to what extent they will focus on teaching phonetics.

“Given the structure we have in Wisconsin, the best that DPI can do is provide strong direction and leadership,” she said. “There are schools and teachers looking for help. … If they do a very good job of providing support and best practices, this is probably the best they can do in this state . ”

