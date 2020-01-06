Wisconsin dairy farms fail as milk prices drop

Loading...

There was a time when the soft glow of the barn lights dotted the rural landscape of Wisconsin like stars in a constellation, connecting the families who worked at night to milk the cows, feed the calves and finish the tasks.

Hundreds of these barns are dark now, the cows have disappeared, the hum of the milking machines has been silenced.

“All of our neighbors are finished,” said Sue Spaulding, a dairy farmer near Shell Lake in Washburn County.

She and her husband, Chuck, a soldier, milk about 60 cows on their 300-acre farm that Chuck bought when he was only 17 years old.

Seven years ago, the Spauldings borrowed a lot to modernize their barn and position things for the future.

“It looked good on paper,” said Sue.

Chuck and Sue Spaulding partnered with their daughter and husband to lead S & S Dairy.

Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

But at the end of 2014, farm milk prices started to fall. The downturn, fueled by overproduction and failing export markets, lasted more than four years and wiped out dairy farms from Maine to California.

The price farmers receive for their milk has dropped by almost 40%.

“This downward cycle has been brutal,” said Kevin Schoessow, an officer at the University of Wisconsin-Extension in Washburn County.

Wisconsin lost nearly 700 dairy farms in 2018, an unprecedented rate of almost two a day. Most were small farms unable to survive farm-gate milk prices, which, adjusted for inflation, were among the lowest in half a century.

As of February 1, Wisconsin had 8,046 dairy herds, down 40% from 10 years earlier, according to data from the state Department of Agriculture.

The remaining dairy producers have exhausted their agricultural assets and their credits to stay in business. Often, at least one family member works outside the farm to put groceries on the table or pay for health insurance. Some work in double shifts, cultivate during the day and then go to a local factory for the night. It’s exhausting, but it keeps families in farming and preserves a precious way of life.

Increased coverage of the dairy industry

Much of Wisconsin’s $ 88 billion agricultural economy is at stake. Hundreds of cities across the state depend on the money dairy farmers spend on equipment dealerships, food factories pet stores, hardware stores, cafes and many other businesses.

Every dollar of net farm income translates into an additional 60 cents of economic activity, according to research from the University of Wisconsin.

This spring, however, farmers are facing crucial decisions. Some lack food for their livestock. Are they looking for farm loans to plant crops for livestock rations? Or are they giving up and reducing their losses which can represent thousands of dollars per month?

Often the fate of their livelihood is not in their hands.

“Banks are reluctant to take more risks,” said Michael Slattery, economic advisor for the Wisconsin Farmers Union, a trading group based in Chippewa Falls.

Almost every dollar the Spauldings have earned from their milk in recent years has gone to their debts and farm insurance, leaving them with little income, with the exception of Chuck’s social security check and the sale of cattle and livestock. hay.

Their milk checks, after deduction of the levies, are printed: “Empty”.

“It was such a struggle just to get things done,” said Sue. “We were successful, but now it becomes difficult to pay even our basic daily bills. I don’t know how much longer we can do. “

While Sue was speaking, she had to pay a $ 900 electric bill in just four days. The barn is in need of repair and there is farm equipment that should have been replaced a long time ago.

“We lack resources,” she said. “It’s hard to sit here and watch things fall apart.”

A check from the dairy cooperative is canceled because the bank first cashed the milk money sold by S & S Dairy.

Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

How Wisconsin Became “America’s Dairyland”

Wisconsin did not start out as a dairy state.

In the mid-1800s, one-sixth of the wheat grown in the United States came from Wisconsin. The white settlers on the East Coast did not need a lot of initial investment and found the harvest easy to manage.

But variable yields, increasing competition from neighboring states and an insect infestation have forced wheat producers to consider alternatives. Milk production appeared in the second half of the century as being better adapted to the terrain and climate of the state.

At the turn of the 20th century, 90 percent of Wisconsin farms owned dairy cows, and during the First World War the state led the country in the production of butter and cheese. She held the dairy production title until 1993, when that recognition went to California.

Wisconsin, however, remains No. 1 in terms of the dairy’s connection to its cultural identity.

For almost 80 years, “America’s Dairyland” has been printed on state license plates. And for four decades, Cheesehead foam wedges have been a staple of sporting events and tourist shops. Dairy products contribute more to the Wisconsin economy than citrus fruits in Florida or potatoes in Idaho, and more than a quarter of the country’s cheese comes from the state.

Despite all the pride that Wisconsin takes in its heritage, some national consumer trends have taken a different direction. Sales of milk as a drink have declined steadily since the 1970s, with fewer parents encouraging their children to drink milk than ever before. Soy milk and almond milk – which dairy producers say are not real milk – and dozens of sports drinks have flooded the beverage market.

And although consumption of cheese, yogurt and butter have all increased, they have not always kept pace with rampant production. Today, for example, US commercial and government cheese stocks are around 1 billion pounds – the highest level in a century.

At the same time, foreign markets for U.S. dairy products have shrunk in response to the tariffs that President Donald Trump has imposed on foreign steel and aluminum. Cheese shipments to China have fallen by almost 65%, according to industry figures, and exports to Mexico have fallen by more than 10%.

Mexico and Canada have targeted rural America as a way to punish Trump, and economic damage could be felt for years to come, said Laurie Fischer, CEO of the American Dairy Coalition.

“This should have changed in November when Trump declared success with his new US-Canada-Mexico trade agreement replacing NAFTA,” said Fischer.

“In retrospect, this was a fallacious statement: the administration has not lifted the tariffs on steel and aluminum on Mexican and Canadian products, and in response, these countries refuse to (ratify) The pact or to lift retaliatory tariffs, affecting dairy products and other items. ” “

Wisconsin farmers receive about $ 10 million in payments from Trump’s farm bailout program announced late last year. It was designed to help producers of milk, pork, soy, corn and other commodities whose prices have fallen in commercial battles.

A 55-cow dairy farm would receive a one-time payment of $ 725 from the bailout, but risked losing between $ 36,000 and $ 48,000 in revenue last year due to low milk prices, according to the Wisconsin Farmers Union. A dairy farm with 290 cows would earn $ 4,905 but lose several hundred thousand dollars.

In addition, dairy farmers only get about 25% of the average retail price for cheese, the lowest serving since 2012, according to Fischer.

“There is no silver bullet on the horizon,” she said. “An upheaval will continue in the dairy sector until markets stabilize and supply and demand realign. By then, dairy professionals at all levels will work day to day, if not d ‘hour by hour, base to keep their operations afloat. “

Farmers suffer from being too productive

The prices farmers receive for their unprocessed and unpasteurized milk are largely determined by the forces of supply and demand and government programs.

Minimum prices are set by the United States Department of Agriculture using complex formulas based on the wholesale market value of various dairy products such as cheese, butter and whey.

Many farmers see themselves as pawns in an agricultural system stacked against them. Faced with few options to control the price of what they produce, they speed up production and hope markets will not falter under pressure.

Dairy farmers do not even know what they will be paid for their milk until 30 days after it is transported off the farm.

“Whenever we see the price go up a little bit, it gives us a lot of hope. And then when it goes down … everyone gets pretty horrible again,” said Fischer.

In 2012, Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker announced an incentive program to produce, as a state, 30 billion pounds of milk per year by 2020, an increase of 15%. The state has offered farmers grants for business planning, facility engineering and animal nutrition. The Grow Wisconsin Dairy 30×20 program also asked them to put their own money in place.

Despite a record production every year since 2002, Walker has urged farmers to intensify it further. “The reality,” he said, “is that growth is not fast enough for the opportunities before us.”

Dairy farmers not only rose to the challenge, they reached £ 30 billion in 2016 – four years earlier than expected.

But by that time, the market had turned and many dairy producers were struggling to recoup their new investments.

Some felt fooled by the agrifood system.

“The more surplus farmers produce, the lower the price of farm produce for food processors,” said Kara O’Connor, director of government relations for the Wisconsin Farmers Union.

“All of the most powerful players in the industry, except farmers, benefit from overproduction.”

The amount paid to farmers for their milk varies each month depending on the USDA price, individual contracts, quality and other factors. Some farmers say they get about $ 15 for every hundred pounds of milk they produce, or about 12 gallons. Their costs: $ 20 or more.

These are the prices of 40 years ago, said Dennis Rosen, who recently stopped milking cows on his St. Croix County farm.

At the time, there were 39 dairy farms within 30 kilometers of Rosen’s home. Of these farms, only three remain.

“We lived in a very dynamic area of ​​family farming,” he said.

With the collapse of prices for milk, grains and other basic commodities, many farmers lost money for months at a time. At some point, the losses become unsustainable.

“Just ask one of the 36 dairy farmers who no longer grow in my part of the country today,” said Rosen.

Some farmers threw milk down the barn because they couldn’t find a processing plant to take it.

This happened in January at Laura Binder’s 70 cow dairy farm near Marshfield.

“We have no more dairy to ship, so we are emptying our milk,” said Laura. “What a waste of money.”

Farm auctions have become too common in his area.

“Honestly, I don’t think it will get any better,” she said. “I just think it will keep going down until there are only large farms left. There will be no room for small farms.”

Some farmers slaughtered calves because the newborn animals had no market value and were considered too expensive to raise for beef.

In December, an Iowa farmer posted photos of calves he killed on Facebook, trying to show how hopeless things were. Shortly after, his dairy cooperative, Prairie Farms, abandoned him as a member, according to Steven Potter, the farmer’s brother in Preston, Iowa.

“I don’t know what he thought,” said Potter.

More Wisconsin Farmers Call Farm Aid Crisis Line

The stress that farmers have endured trying to keep everything together has been overwhelming, especially on farms passed down from generation to generation. Nobody wants to be the one who closes the doors.

“It looks like you failed,” said Schoessow, the UW-Extension agent.

Joe Schroeder responds to the crisis line of Farm Aid, a group launched during the agricultural crisis of the mid-1980s and known for its annual concerts organized by Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp, Neil Young and Dave Matthews.

Schroeder spoke to farmers in the darkest periods of their lives. He prevented some from committing suicide; he convinced the others to take out the weapons of their house to avoid reckless decisions.

These days, from his base in Cambridge, Massachusetts, he receives more calls from Wisconsin dairy farmers whose lives have gone off the rails.

“It is often the farmers who have the fewest options, the most difficult to help,” said Schroeder.

Jeff Ditzenberger is in their place. One summer night, he entered an abandoned house near his farm in Green County, started a fire, and waited to die.

After months of mental health problems and unable to get help from an under-resourced rural health system, he planned his own death that evening in August 1992.

“Take the worst day, the worst feeling you’ve ever had … multiply that by a hundred. Add 10. Then you get somehow,” he said.

Jeff Ditzenberger has become a lifeline for other farmers who have considered suicide.

Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Flames soared along the walls and the house filled with smoke.

“You feel morbid peace,” he said, “because it is as if you no longer become a burden or a disappointment for anyone.”

At the last moment, he changed his mind and rushed out of the burning building.

“Fortunately, I failed miserably” at the suicide, he said.

Since then, he has started a men’s mental health support group, and has spoken to many farmers struggling with stress, depression and thoughts of ending their lives.

“I have caught more of my friends in the midst of their suicide plots than I want to mention,” said Ditzenberger. “Suicide gives no idea what your job is. It’s just nasty.”

Agency looks for ways to help farmers

The Wisconsin Farm Center, part of the State Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, receives about 200 calls a month on its toll-free line.

The Farm Center offers farmers a wide range of free services, including mediation with creditors. It also offers vouchers that farmers and their families can use for advice.

The staff have decades of farming experience.

“They understand what people are going through and they are very good listeners,” said Farm Center director Kathy Schmitt.

The agency is looking for ways to keep farms operating or to find an exit strategy.

“We will come directly to your kitchen table, or if you want to meet at a McDonald’s, we will too. That’s what you feel comfortable with, “said Schmitt.” Some creditors will accept reduced amounts. And even if we can’t reach an agreement, being able to discuss it with them is good for the relationship. “

Federal court data shows that western Wisconsin had the highest number of Chapter 12 farm bankruptcies in the country in 2017. And this is just a glimpse of the dairy crisis since Chapter 12 is a relatively rare used in farm closings.

It allows farmers to “reduce” secured debt, such as land mortgages, to a more affordable level.

“But one of the big problems is that it cannot be used by farmers whose debt exceeds $ 4,153,150. It sounds like a lot, but in the dairy farming world where equipment, machinery, feed and operating expenses are very high, it is not, “said Elizabeth Rich , Plymouth lawyer and President of Farm-to-Consumer Legal Defense. Foundation of the Fund.

“Fifth and sixth generation dairy producers are losing their farms; many kill themselves. We can and must do better, ”she said.

First stress, then stroke

The Spauldings were one of those families who turned to the Wisconsin Farm Center in January.

The question was whether the time was too short and the problems too serious.

In October 2017, Chuck had a stroke.

He was raking hay, then put the tractor away and headed for the house for a glass of water. His hands were numb that day, but he thought it was due to vibrations from the tractor steering.

Then he dropped the glass. He was on the kitchen floor, trying to clean up the mess, “talking about jumbo mumbo,” Sue recalls.

She called her son-in-law to have him come right away.

“We got to the hospital so fast that the cops chased us,” said Sue.

Chuck was transported to Eau Claire for treatment. The blow left him paralyzed. He couldn’t speak and for a while he couldn’t remember his wife’s name.

Then, back home for a day, he had a brain hemorrhage.

Another emergency medical flight, this time to a hospital in Marshfield.

Now, after about a year of physical therapy, he is able to work on the farm again, but not as before. His right side is weak; he can manage driving a tractor but not a car.

Still, “it’s a real miracle,” said Sue.

Chuck still hopes milk prices will change, said Sue, as they did after the previous downturns that had lasted a year or two. But this one is much worse because it has been dragging on for so long.

“It’s almost like there is hope, but then there is no hope,” said Sue.

Adding a new layer of stress, the Spauldings briefly lost their milk buyer – a move that could have heralded the end of their dairy operation.

She and Chuck requested a loan from their local bank to keep the farm afloat until the money started coming from the new milk buyer.

“I’m scared. If we lose the farm, we also lose our house,” said Sue. “We just stay in survival mode.”

Sue Spaulding is pictured with a 3-week-old calf, Hope, who had health concerns. He died a few days later.

Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Dairy farms are too productive

Although dairy farms of all sizes are struggling, some remain profitable if their operating costs are low enough to withstand falling milk prices or if they have enough income from other sources.

Very large dairy farms, which may have 1,000 to 8,000 cows or more, benefit from economies of scale – which means that they can negotiate lower prices for basic necessities such as animal feed and are better funded to cope with a recession.

“The large dairies almost seem to be in a sustainable expansion mode,” said Hans Breitenmoser Jr., who owns a 430-cow farm in Lincoln County.

“There are farms that pump a ferocious amount of milk, whereas a generation ago, if the farms fell by the wayside, production would also decrease,” he said.

The current crisis, which is in its fifth year, has lasted long enough for farmers to wonder if it has become the new standard in the dairy sector.

“I will be perfectly honest, I’m afraid of that,” said Breitenmoser.

Dairy farms are so productive these days, in part due to improved cow genetics, that they can quickly flood the markets.

“We are very good at what we do,” said Breitenmoser.

In addition, farmers who have invested heavily in their milking operation cannot afford to just turn off the tap. Instead, as profit margins shrink, they try to extract ever higher amounts of milk to cover their costs – even if it adds to the overall surplus.

Some farmers say the United States needs a milk supply management system, like Canada, which imposes production quotas and protects farmers’ incomes.

Critics of the Canadian system claim that it has created barriers to trade in American dairy products.

“But whether the answer is a system similar to Canada’s supply management program or something completely different, we cannot sit back and continue on the same path today without trying to find something that actually works for them. farmers, “Brad Rach, dairy director for the National Farmers Organization, wrote in a blog.

Too little, too late?

Even quitting smoking can be difficult.

Twenty years ago, a farmer could organize a farm closing auction and other local farmers came to buy almost everything. There are not as many buyers today, said Jim Goodman, former organic dairy producer at Wonewoc and president of the Family Farm Defenders group.

Banks exerted more pressure, not just in Wisconsin.

“Three young foreclosed farmers I know and herds in the process of liquidation,” said a lawyer for the country in New York State in a recent email to Goodman.

“Young people, not seasoned in shock. The feed companies are suing farmers for their overdue food bills. … There is a crying need for emergency help right now to get through the winter or there is going to be another round of sales. “

Last fall, Goodman quit smoking after more than 40 years of milking cows on his third generation family farm. He sold his herd of 45 cows, whose lineage dates back over a century.

“If there was light at the end of the tunnel, and you could say that things would be better by the summer, that would be one thing. But no one has an idea that will happen,” a he declared.

A positive note in the recent agricultural bill passed by Congress and promulgated by Trump is an improved income insurance scheme – partially funded by the government and from premiums paid by farmers – to help when the gap between milk prices and feed prices are widening at some point.

However, this does not replace a solid market.

“Farmers I know would prefer to receive fair prices for their products on the farm rather than having to live with the stress of volatile markets and the unknown of whether relief and insurance will intervene”, a said O’Connor of the Wisconsin Farmers Union. .

Even if milk prices improve this year, it may be too little, too late, for many farmers who “have simply exhausted their financial and emotional forces to continue,” said Peter Hardin, editor of The Milkweed, a publication of the dairy industry in Brooklyn. , Wisconsin.

“You can tell people that things will get better, but until they see it in their milk checks, they won’t believe it – and shouldn’t -” said Hardin. “The only comparable example now is the Great Depression.”

Spaulding family runs S & S Dairy in Shell Lake

Sue and Chuck Spaulding partnered with their daughter and husband to manage the farm, S & S Dairy, in Shell Lake.

Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Try to hang on

The Spauldings say they will last as long as they can.

“Chuck has worked his whole life for this place,” said Sue, and he wants to give it another year before he decides to sell the cows.

They raised seven children on the farm, through a blended family from previous marriages, and they went through years of lean cows.

“But we have always been able to put food on the table, have children’s clothes and live a good life,” said Sue. “Now, I’m glad we don’t have grandchildren.”

Spauldings’ youngest daughter and son-in-law, Christy and Jeremy Spexet, also depend on the farm for their livelihood. They live in a nearby mobile home and take long hours to continue the milking operation.

“We are fortunate to have them,” said Sue.

But Chuck and Sue can’t afford to pay them much. In a nod to despair and technology, Sue launched a GoFundMe campaign to get help from the public. Other farmers have done the same.

“We set a goal of $ 30,000 for our campaign because we didn’t want to scare people,” said Sue. “But we probably owe about a quarter of a million dollars.”

“I feel bad for reaching out because I know many other people are worse off. But at this point, even a donation of $ 10 is like $ 100,” she said. .

She and Chuck would like the farm to be their heritage, a place where their families can carry on the traditions. Many other farmers wanted it too, but it was not supposed to be.

“It’s heartbreaking,” said Sue.

Chuck Spaulding moves his 1964 John Deere tractor to a shed while doing housework on his Shell Lake farm.

Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Anger against a broken system

Danielle Endvick of Chippewa County said her dream of becoming a dairy farmer died when her father’s farm closed.

“Ever since I was a young girl, dragging around the barn to feed the calves, I remember boldly declaring my plans for my future:” I will also be a farmer, “she said.

“My world revolved around our dairy farm. I woke up early to help dad with the morning chores and went straight back to the barn when the school bus dropped me off after school. Some of my best memories were those moments of chore spent with Dad, walking under the beams of the whitewashed barn. “

She also remembers that the farm moved away from her father because, month after month, milk checks were decreasing.

“Another drop in prices… Dad had become a regular at our small town bank. He was a good farm manager and worked full time at the local feed factory for insurance and the extra paycheck. But with the milk prices on a roller coaster plunging and plunging, our chances of digging seemed slim, ”she said.

A few years after leaving the farm, his father sold the herd. Seeing the dairy farms collapse in the current crisis, she wrote a memory of that time not long ago.

«Je me souviens de la triste journée passée à suivre le courtier de bétail alors qu’il traversait l’étable, regardant les vaches que j’avais élevées de veaux, alors qu’il se retournait dans son esprit, ce qui rapporterait le plus joli sou. Et je ne me souviens que trop bien de cette dernière traite émotionnelle, où papa et moi nous sommes retrouvés à nouveau rassemblés autour du réservoir de vrac, cette fois avec mon fils, Blake, qui a dormi paisiblement dans un coin de la laiterie. “

«Lorsque la remorque à bestiaux a reculé à côté de la laiterie, notre grand Brown Swiss, Brownie, a été parmi les premiers à charger. Je m’arrêtai une dernière fois pour lui gratter la tête avant de la pousser à travers le caniveau et de sortir. Une par une, les vaches se sont élancées, clôturant un chapitre de la ferme. “

Plus tard, Endvick a revécu la douleur en regardant les vaches de son oncle se diriger vers la porte de sa grange une dernière fois.

“Deux fermes ont été effacées de l’industrie laitière du Wisconsin”, a-t-elle déclaré. “Deux parmi des milliers de personnes ont perdu ces dernières années.”

En 2015, Endvick a réalisé son rêve d’avoir sa propre ferme, maintenant appelée Runamuck Ranch, où elle et son mari, Jesse, élèvent des bovins de boucherie, des chèvres et des poulets.

Mais ce ne sont pas des vaches laitières.

“Certains jours, je suis reconnaissant pour la prévoyance de papa. Toute une vie dans l’industrie laitière lui a dit que nous étions dans un train en fuite qui ne faisait que se tracasser”, a déclaré Endvick.

“D’autres jours, je suis en colère de ne pas avoir essayé de me battre et de faire ce que j’aime, peu importe la difficulté de la lutte. Mais … alors que je vois la peur s’éveiller chez mes amis qui sont producteurs laitiers, je suis en colère contre un système qui a été brisé pendant tant d’années. “

Andrew Mollica, du personnel du Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, a contribué à ce rapport.

