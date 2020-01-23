Wisconsin Carthage College teaches on the job

CLOSE Buy a photo

Mary Oblein, left, and Sam Bednarz use their hands to finger knit in a math class that incorporates knitting at Carthage College in Kenosha. (Photo: Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

KENOSHA – Few people look at a ball of yarn and a pair of knitting needles and think, well, here is a math problem waiting to be solved.

Sara Jensen does.

Before being a mathematician, before obtaining a doctorate in abstract algebra at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, before starting to teach mathematics at Carthage College in Kenosha, Jensen was a little girl who learned to knit with her grand- mother.

Like many who learned the trade from an older family member, Jensen knitted for a while, then stopped before resuming the hobby as an adult.

But Jensen is also a math teacher, and a few years ago, she thought it would be cool to use knitting to teach math.

Although mathematicians and math teachers have a reputation for being dry, dull, and boring, Jensen tries to make math interesting in an unconventional way.

No calculators, no equations on the tables, no manuals. Just a lot of yarn and knitting needles.

Purchase a photo

Gabrielle Tifft, left, consults assistant professor Sara Jensen in a math class that incorporates knitting Tuesday at Carthage College. (Photo: Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

“This course is a way for mathematics to be creative,” said Jensen. “I think there is room for creativity and the discovery of things in mathematics.”

There was no shortage of students enrolling in Jensen’s math knitting class. The course runs from 9 a.m. to noon Monday to Friday and ends on January 30. It is part of Carthage College’s J-term – daily classes taught for a few weeks each January between the fall and spring semesters.

Of the 24 students, one is a very strong knitter, about half a dozen had learned from moms and grannies, and the rest knew nothing about knitting.

So Jensen started by teaching students how to knit by hand – knitting simple things with your fingers – to make Celtic knots for potholders. Then the students picked up needles and gradually made more difficult items.

One recent morning, Jensen talked about the shapes and how the surfaces may look different depending on the point of view – like how the Earth looks flat for someone walking along a sidewalk but who is actually a sphere when seen further.

“In math, how many shapes are there that appear flat, but if you zoom out, it would look different? So we knit something that is a sphere or a donut or a cylinder”, a said Jensen.

Purchase a photo

Ari Johnson, clockwise from left, Jordyn Bloode, Alessandra Almendarez and Brianna Jordan team up on a project in a math class that incorporates knitting at Carthage College. (Photo: Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

The students are grouped into five teams, each team being assigned a specific number of colors and a knitting shape: Möbius strip, cylinder, sphere, square and donut, called torus by mathematicians. Before grabbing rolls of thread and needles from a large box at the front of the classroom, students outlined the problem on graph paper.

The team making a Möbius strip with six colors of thread started by cutting a piece of paper into the desired shape and using markers to represent the color combination. Sam Bednarz, a sophomore from Gurnee, Illinois, and members of his team decided to knit strands by hand, rather than using needles, before combining them into a one-sided surface known as Möbius strip.

Bednarz signed up for the course because she needs a math credit. Besides, it seemed fun.

“I thought it was good to take math concepts and apply them to knitting,” said Bednarz, who admitted that some of her friends and family thought she was crazy. “I got some crazy answers. ‘Is this a class?’ “Is that why we spend our money?” “

Michael McMurray, a major Japanese and English freshman from Menomonee Falls, wanted a class that is the equivalent of 3D geometry.

“I’ve always struggled with math and wanted a math course, which I wouldn’t be afraid of,” said McMurray. “It brings the geometry of a school subject into the real world.”

Like many mathematicians, Jensen often understands this: when people learn his trade, their first response is usually “Oh, I hate math”. But when Jensen asks why, they usually say they hate calculations and formulas.

Jensen can understand.

“Neither do I like calculations and formulas. I don’t think of them as mathematics. Mathematicians will say that we are problem solvers,” said Jensen, from New Berlin, who received his bachelor’s degree in mathematics. in Carthage. “A big part of what I’m trying to get my students to understand is that the heart of math is to understand why something is working.”

Purchase a photo

Emma Cork is one of the few experienced knitters in the class. (Photo: Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

This is the second time that Jensen has taught the class. To create her program, she sought the advice of authors of mathematical craft books. She uses models found online and also designs her own. The last thing she knitted was a purple and white hat with an autumn leaf motif which she found online for her 7 year old daughter, a fan of “Frozen”.

Sean Johnson studied linear algebra last semester and will study computer science in the spring. But this week, the 6-foot-10-inch center of the Carthage basketball team was busy knitting a square with four colors of yarn.

“I’m a major in math, so I love math, of course. I took this course just for fun and to learn to knit, to learn life skills,” said Johnson.

At the end of the lesson, the students knitted a potholder with a triangular or square pattern, a headband, a phone case, a comfortable coffee cup and a baby hat. For their final project, students are free to choose from the ideas provided by Jensen or to create their own.

Two years ago, in Jensen’s first math knitting class, someone knitted a Rubik’s Cube for their final project.

“And it worked!” Said Jensen.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Sentinel Journal at jsonline.com/deal.



Read or share this story: https://www.jsonline.com/story/news/education/2020/01/23/mathematical-knitting-wisconsins-carthage-college-teaches-geometry/4532074002/