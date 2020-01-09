Wisconsin Bill Would Require Notification of Groundwater Pollution

Loading...

Christa Westerberg, US Special TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Posted at 6:00 a.m. CT January 9, 2020

CLOSEBuy a photo

Wisconsin State Representative John Nygren, R-Marinette (above) and State Representative Jill Billings, D-La Crosse, are co-sponsors of an Assembly bill legislation that would require the State Department of Natural Resources to notify counties within seven days when a holder of a water discharge permit has violated groundwater quality standards. (Photo: Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

Just two years ago, this column explored the increased importance of open government when public health is at risk. Numerous examples have shown that the government does not share timely information with the public, or even other branches of government, on issues such as clean water and chronic diseases.

However, some progress could be looming on the horizon. A bipartisan group of lawmakers introduced a bill, AB 700, that would require the State Department of Natural Resources to notify counties within seven days when a water discharge permit holder violated quality standards groundwater. It also orders the ministry to create a notification system for other interested parties, such as residents, regarding the same violations.

Known as the Water Pollution Notification Act, the bill aims to prevent what happened in La Crosse in 2016. Then La Crosse County health officials worked in vain for months to get information from the MRN on the potential pollution of groundwater by a local concentrated animal feeding operation. (CAFO). It turned out that the pollution had persisted for years.

Co-author of the bill, Representative Jill Billings, D-La Crosse, worked with county and MNR officials to draft the bill. “The purpose of this law is not to attack farmers,” said Billings on Wisconsin public radio. It simply ensures that people who live near problematic wells are notified “so they can test their wells and make sure they have clean water.”

This is logical and consistent with the ideal of maximum transparency. As one county official said, “We make decisions based on the best information available at all times. It cannot therefore be decided to notify the public if we are not aware of a problem. “

The bill is not limited to contamination of farms; it would also require the disclosure of contaminants from industrial and other sources. The bill is co-written by representative John Nygren, R-Marinette, whose district has experienced groundwater pollution by a class of contaminants called PFAS and who has criticized the withholding of information on groundwater pollution .

A similar bill was proposed in early 2018 but has not been adopted. Hopefully this bipartisan effort will be more successful in 2020.

Unfortunately, not everyone agrees that sharing information about groundwater contamination is a good idea. Lafayette County officials were strongly criticized in November for offering to sue the media and members of the disciplinary board who had reported the results of a study of groundwater in three counties in a manner that did not was not favored by county officials. Although this radical proposal was not accepted, a reduced version was approved by a county committee, and some county officials have always supported the release of the results only to local media.

Scientists working on the study rejected the county’s proposal.

“We are public employees and our work is public work,” said state geologist Ken Bradbury. “We cannot choose to disclose certain data to certain parties and not to others.”

This is the idea. This alone is a reason for good communication about test results, rather than trying to withhold the studies that taxpayers are funding.

We hope that policymakers will decide in 2020 to bring more transparency to public health issues.

Your Right to Know is a monthly column distributed by the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council (wisfoic.org), a group dedicated to open government. Christa Westerberg, a lawyer with the Pines Bach law firm in Madison, is co-vice president of the group.

Read or share this story: https://www.jsonline.com/story/news/solutions/2020/01/09/wisconsin-bill-would-require-notification-groundwater-pollution/2834781001/